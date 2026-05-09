James Cook Contract Looks Even Better for Bills after Latest RB Extension

When Brandon Beane signed James Cook to an extension last offseason, Bills Mafia was divided.

Some praised Beane for locking up a starter that the organization drafted and developed, ending his holdout from training camp. Others were taken aback by the four-year, $46 million price tag he commanded, despite playing a non-premium position.

Cook responded by winning the NFL rushing title in 2025.

On Friday, it was reported that the New York Jets agreed to terms with running back Breece Hall on a three-year, $47.75 million deal, making him the third-highest paid RB in the NFL by average annual value (AAV).

Top RBs by AAV

The only backs ahead of Hall in AAV are Saquon Barkley at $20.6 million and Christian McCaffrey at $19 million.

Bills fans won't see Cook's name very high on the AAV list. In fact, he has now been pushed outside of the Top 10 entirely after new deals for Hall, Kenneth Walker and Travis Etienne this offseason, along with Jeremiyah Love being drafted third overall in the 2026 NFL draft.

James Cook is already outside the top 10 😳 https://t.co/NRoeOCdfx9 — Colin Richey (@ColinRichey_NFL) May 8, 2026

How Low Can He Go?

Cook's deal is likely to age even better, due to some significant names missing from the current Top 10 list.

Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs, or De'Von Achane could reset the running back market entirely, and all three will almost surely have deals that come in higher than Cook's $11.5 million AAV.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Taylor will become an unrestricted free agent next offseason, likely reinforcing his spot near the top of the rankings.

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) runs against Denver Broncos linebacker Jonah Elliss (52) and defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike (96) during the fourth quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

NFL's Biggest Bargain?

In 2025, Cook led the NFL in rushing yards with 1,621, the third most in a single season in franchise history. One year prior, he led the league in rushing touchdowns with 16, tied for the most in a single season in franchise history.

He showed last season that his explosiveness, agility, contact balance and vision make him one of the most dangerous runners in the league, and he left no doubt that he's worth every penny he'll make over the remainder of the contract.

With three Pro Bowls, a second-team All Pro, and several season stat titles to his name already, Cook's contract should be viewed as one of the best bargains in the NFL.

Dec 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) runs with the ball in the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images