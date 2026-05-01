Complete Bills' Offseason Guide: Draft Picks, Free Agents, and What Comes Next
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It’s the team with the NFL’s longest active postseason appearance streak. It’s also a playoff contender with a new sideline leader.
The Buffalo Bills are now under the command of former offensive coordinator Joe Brady. This after Sean McDermott guided the franchise to the playoffs each of the past seven seasons and during eight of his nine years with the club.
It’s still a very talented led by quarterback Josh Allen, who now has veteran wide receiver D.J. Moore to throw to. A year ago, running back James Cook led the NFL in rushing yards. The defense had its ups and downs, especially against the run. That unit is now under the command of new coordinator Jim Leonhard.
These days, the Bills are now chasing the reigning conference champion New England Patriots in the AFC East. General manager Brandon Beane bolstered that aforementioned defense in free agency, and with six of the club’s 10 draft choices.
Bills' 2026 NFL Draft Picks
Round 2 (35): T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson
Round 2 (62): Davison Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State
Round 4 (102): Jude Bowry, T, Boston College
Round 4 (125): Skyler Bell, WR, Connecticut
Round 4 (126): Kaleb Elarms-Orr, LB, TCU
Round 5 (167): Jalon Kilgore, DB, South Carolina
Round 5 (181): Zane Durant, DT, Penn State
Round 7 (220): Toriano Pride Jr., DB, Missouri
Round 7 (239): Tommy Doman Jr., P, Florida
Round 7 (241): Ar’maj Reed-Adams, G, Texas A&M
Bills' 2026 Additions
- CB Dee Alford (from Falcons)
- OLB Bradley Chubb (from Dolphins)
- QB Kyle Allen (from Lions)
- S Geno Stone (from Bengals)
- S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (from Bears)
- C Austin Corbett (from Panthers)
- C Lloyd Cushenberry (from Titans)
- FB Ben VanSumeren (from Eagles)
Bills' 2026 Departures
- CB Taron Johnson (Traded to Raiders)
- DE A.J. Epenesa (Browns)
- WR Curtis Samuel (Released)
- CB Dane Jackson (Released)
- S Taylor Rapp (Released)
- QB Mitchell Trubisky (Titans)
- FB Reggie Gilliam (Patriots)
- S Darnell Savage (Steelers)
- CB Cam Lewis (Bears)
- T Ryan Van Demark (Vikings)
Bills' Undrafted Free-Agent Additions
- RB Jackson Acker (Wisconsin)
- OLB Cade Denhoff (Clemson)
- T Bruno Fina (Duke)
- LB Jayden Flaker (Memphis)
- LB Theron Gaines (Tennessee Tech)
- RB Desmond Reid (Pittsburgh)
- WR Max Tomczak (Youngstown State)
- T Da’Metrius Weatherspoon (Syracuse)
What’s Next for the Bills?
Buffalo’s OTA Offseason Workouts will take place on May 18-19, May 21, May 26-28, and June 1-4, Meanwhile, the Bills’ mandatory minicamp is scheduled for June 9-11. The club’s two-rookie minicamp starts next Friday, March 8.
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Russell S. Baxter has been writing and researching the game of football for more than 40 years, and on numerous platforms. That includes television, as he spent more than two decades at ESPN, and was part of shows that garnered five Emmy Awards. He also spent the 2015 NFL season with Thursday Night Football on CBS/NFLN.