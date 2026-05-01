Complete Bills' Offseason Guide: Draft Picks, Free Agents, and What Comes Next

It’s the team with the NFL’s longest active postseason appearance streak. It’s also a playoff contender with a new sideline leader.

The Buffalo Bills are now under the command of former offensive coordinator Joe Brady. This after Sean McDermott guided the franchise to the playoffs each of the past seven seasons and during eight of his nine years with the club.

Joe Brady and Josh Allen | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It’s still a very talented led by quarterback Josh Allen, who now has veteran wide receiver D.J. Moore to throw to. A year ago, running back James Cook led the NFL in rushing yards. The defense had its ups and downs, especially against the run. That unit is now under the command of new coordinator Jim Leonhard.

These days, the Bills are now chasing the reigning conference champion New England Patriots in the AFC East. General manager Brandon Beane bolstered that aforementioned defense in free agency, and with six of the club’s 10 draft choices.

TJ Rarke | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bills' 2026 NFL Draft Picks

Round 2 (35): T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson

Round 2 (62): Davison Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State

Round 4 (102): Jude Bowry, T, Boston College

Round 4 (125): Skyler Bell, WR, Connecticut

Round 4 (126): Kaleb Elarms-Orr, LB, TCU

Round 5 (167): Jalon Kilgore, DB, South Carolina

Round 5 (181): Zane Durant, DT, Penn State

Round 7 (220): Toriano Pride Jr., DB, Missouri

Round 7 (239): Tommy Doman Jr., P, Florida

Round 7 (241): Ar’maj Reed-Adams, G, Texas A&M

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) runs for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the NFL football game between Chicago Bears and Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Nov. 2, 2025. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bills' 2026 Additions

CB Dee Alford (from Falcons)

OLB Bradley Chubb (from Dolphins)

QB Kyle Allen (from Lions)

S Geno Stone (from Bengals)

S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (from Bears)

C Austin Corbett (from Panthers)

C Lloyd Cushenberry (from Titans)

FB Ben VanSumeren (from Eagles)

Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Bills' 2026 Departures

CB Taron Johnson (Traded to Raiders)

DE A.J. Epenesa (Browns)

WR Curtis Samuel (Released)

CB ﻿Dane Jackson (Released)

S ﻿﻿Taylor Rapp﻿﻿ (Released)

QB Mitchell Trubisky (Titans)

FB Reggie Gilliam (Patriots)

S Darnell Savage (Steelers)

CB Cam Lewis (Bears)

T Ryan Van Demark (Vikings)

Bills' Undrafted Free-Agent Additions

RB Jackson Acker (Wisconsin)

OLB Cade Denhoff (Clemson)

T Bruno Fina (Duke)

LB Jayden Flaker (Memphis)

LB Theron Gaines (Tennessee Tech)

RB Desmond Reid (Pittsburgh)

WR Max Tomczak (Youngstown State)

T Da’Metrius Weatherspoon (Syracuse)

What’s Next for the Bills?

Buffalo’s OTA Offseason Workouts will take place on May 18-19, May 21, May 26-28, and June 1-4, Meanwhile, the Bills’ mandatory minicamp is scheduled for June 9-11. The club’s two-rookie minicamp starts next Friday, March 8.