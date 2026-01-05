James Cook becomes first Bills RB to win NFL rushing title since 1976

For the first time in 49 years, a Buffalo Bills running back has claimed the NFL’s rushing title.

Entering the Week 18 finale between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers, Ravens running back Derrick Henry needed 152 yards rushing to tie James Cook for the league lead. And after a hot start, it appeared he was destined to overcome the Bills’ running back and claim his third career rushing crown.

But after all, it was not to be, as Henry finished shy of Cook’s mark, giving the Buffalo ball carrier quite the accomplished feat.

Historic achievement

Cook finished the season with 1,621 yards rushing, which is 24 more than Henry’s season total of 1,597 and 36 yards more than Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor, who finished with 1,585 for the season.

The last Bills’ RB to win the rushing title was O.J. Simpson in 1976.

Proving it

Cook's feat comes in his first season since signing a polarizing contract extension this past offseason. It's fair to say he is worth the money.

What's next?

The Bills now look ahead to a first-round playoff matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Buffalo is the No. 6 seed in the postseason, while the Jaguars earned the No. 3 seed. Kickoff for the Wild Card meeting is scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. in Jacksonville.

