Josh Allen gives brutally honest take on Bills’ loss to Dolphins
A disheartening loss in Week 10 dropped the Buffalo Bills to 6-3 on the season.
Buffalo was a heavy favorite entering the weekend, but the Miami Dolphins were the more aggressive team. They fought hard from the beginning, leaving the Bills out of sorts.
The end result was a 30-13 victory for Miami. For Buffalo, they're now in danger of seeing their five-year reign as AFC East champions end with the New England Patriots improving to 8-2 this weekend.
Buffalo can't control what New England does, but they can try to address what went wrong this week. That was the focal point of the post-game presser with Josh Allen, who said he didn't do enough in the loss.
Allen was also brutally honest when asked what Miami did to make everything appear so difficult for the Bills.
"They came ready to play. They wanted it, obviously, a little more than us," Allen said. " I gotta be better. Gotta be better in the protection game, in the pass game, in the run game, all of it."
Allen added that three turnovers, two of which occurred in the red zone, were a "recipe for disaster" for Buffalo.
Josh Allen says turnaround for Buffalo Bills starts with him
Before closing out, Allen said, "It starts with me," while adding again that he has to be better. He stated that it begins with practice this week as he and the Bills will look to get the taste of this loss out of their mouth in a hurry.
It's hard to put too much blame on Allen, given the lack of help he's been given on offense. He's been forced to play Superman too often, and Sunday was an example of how bad things can be when he's not elevating every person around him.
Buffalo's next game will be at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who just lost to the New England Patriots.
