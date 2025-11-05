Buffalo Bills sign potential Michael Hoecht replacement, two others after trade deadline
After coming up empty at the trade deadline, the Buffalo Bills made a few roster moves on Wednesday morning, including signing a potential replacement for injured edge rusher Michael Hoecht.
It may not be the option Bills fans were hoping for, but the team signed defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis to its 53-man roster in place of Hoecht, who was moved to Injured Reserve earlier this week due to a torn Achilles tendon sustained this past week against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Mathis was previously on the Bills’ practice squad and was elevated for Buffalo’s Week 5 matchup with the New England Patriots, along with this past week’s win over the Chiefs. He recorded three tackles while playing 26% of the team’s defensive snaps in his two appearances this season.
The 27-year-old is by no means a player capable of replicating what Hoecht's performance had injected into the Bills' defensive line since he returned from suspension. Hoecht was a bit more versatile than Mathis, capable of playing multiple positions for the Buffalo defense.
Mathis will be confined to his defensive tackle position and does not provide nearly the pass-rushing ability that Hoecht is capable of bringing when healthy. In fact, Mathis has yet to record a sack during his four-year career.
The Bills also released linebacker Jimmy Ciarlo from the practice squad, with his release and Mathis' signing creating two holes that were filled by edge rusher Kingsley Jonathan and cornerback Te’Cory Couch. Both new additions tried out with the Bills on Tuesday and are former undrafted free agents whom the team signed following the conclusion of their collegiate careers.
Jonathan appeared in 15 games for the Bills across the 2022 to 2024 seasons, including 13 games played during the 2023 campaign. Couch has yet to appear in an NFL game. Neither player should inspire much confidence as a potential contributor moving forward.
The Bills return to the practice field on Wednesday, leading into their Sunday afternoon matchup with the Miami Dolphins, scheduled for 1 p.m.
