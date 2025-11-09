Former Bills superstar calls out front office for failing Josh Allen
Week 10 ended in frustration for the Buffalo Bills, who were on the wrong end of a 30-13 contest against the Miami Dolphins. They fell to 6-3, and what's worse is the New England Patriots won against Tampa Bay, improving to 8-2 and extending their lead in the AFC East.
During the game, it was evident that their offense had no firepower. With James Cook struggling to get going on the ground, the offense was nonexistent.
MORE: 2 winners & 3 losers in Bills ridiculous loss to Dolphins in Week 10
Reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen did all he could to try and will his team to victory, but he had two turnovers, thanks in large part to pressing out of desperation. Former Buffalo running back LeSean McCoy noticed this, calling out the team's wide receivers for forcing Allen to play "Superman."
McCoy also targeted the front office, asking why they refuse to get help for Allen. McCoy says that outside of Cook, there's no one on the offense that opposing teams fear.
Injuries played a part in Week 10 loss, but Bills still failed Josh Allen
It's easy to look at the injury report and notice Buffalo was without two key pieces of their offense. Joshua Palmer missed the game as he battled a knee and ankle injury.
During the game, the Bills also lost Dalton Kincaid, their star tight end who is having a great season.
SIGN UP: Get Bills OnSI straight to your inbox (for free)
That said, even the presence of Palmer and Kincaid wouldn't be enough. Like the rest of their pass-catchers, these two are role players, not No. 1 wide receivers.
The harsh truth is that Buffalo has multiple players who play well in the slot and the short passing game. What they don't have is someone capable of stretching the field to take pressure off the shoulders of Allen and Cook.
McCoy is spot on for calling out the front office. Their lack of urgency to find a WR1 could prove to be the Bills undoing this season.
— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —