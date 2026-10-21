Tre'Davious White Returns to Orchard Park, But This Old Bills' All-Pro Won't Be Back

It's not like the Buffalo Bills couldn't use him just about right now.

Unfortunately, those hoping for another Jordan Poyer reunion are bound to be disappointed.

The Bills brought cornerback Tre'Davious White back into the fold on Monday, addressing a lack of depth at the position, but don't expect Poyer to follow despite the current need at safety.

The 35-year-old Poyer, who found his way back into the starting lineup after initially rejoining the Bills in a practice squad capacity last year, isn't ready to run it back one last time. Currently home in South Florida, the former All-Pro seems to be coming to terms with the reality that his playing days are likely over.

Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer reacts to a tackle during first half action at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 7, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Appearing on the Buffalo Plus Podcast fewer than 24 hours after the White news broke, Poyer was put on the spot by co-host Mike Catalana.

"Jordan, when you signing with the Bills?" said Catalana.

Although Poyer, who earned 2021 All-Pro First Team honors for the Bills followed by a Pro Bowl nod in 2022, would undoubtedly like to suit up a few more times, the 13-year NFL veteran recognizes that such a wish is highly unrealistic at this point.

"I haven't officially called it [quits], and I don't know if it's because I hanging onto something," said Poyer. "Part of me knows, like, Po, there's no way you can go out there and hit nobody again. As much as I want to, and really feel like I could, deep down within, I'm like man, whatchu holding on to? At some point, I will announce my retirement. Who knows."

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) is tackled by Buffalo Bills wide receiver Curtis Samuel (1) and safety Jordan Poyer (21) during the second quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While his career as a player has seemingly reached its end, Poyer has no intention of leaving the football world.

"I think there's definitely coaching in the future for me. There's so much to give back to the game, and that's what I really think and feel where I can impact the game of football still," said Poyer.

In a sense, Poyer was a player/coach for Buffalo in 2025, credited with helping young safety Cole Bishop's breakout.

Amazingly enough, Poyer was teammates with current Bills' defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard as members of the 2014 Cleveland Browns. One has to wonder if Poyer winds up on Leonhard's defensive staff at some point down the road.

Tre White is back, could Jordan Poyer be next?

The former Bills safety join us on the @BuffaloPlus podcast with Micah Hyde and I asked Poyer about Buffalo #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/5QtKwbIFpp — Mike Catalana (@MikeCatalana) October 20, 2026

What Jordan Poyer said 10 months ago

When appearing on Mitch Morse's In Good Company Podcast on radio row at Super Bowl LX, Poyer teased the possibility of one more dance with the Bills.

"I do feel like I still have some [football left] in me. I found a little rhythm this last year that kind of got some more excitement to be like, 'okay, what if?'" said Poyer. "I'm taking one day at a time, enjoying my family right now, enjoying, being home, being here, hanging out."

While his heart may have been saying yes, it appears as if Poyer's mind told him his time has passed.

Feb 4, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer on the SiriusXM radio set at the Super Bowl LX media center at the Moscone Center | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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