Desperate Bills Finally Call Former First-Round Draft Pick For CB Help

The door was left open all offseason, and for good reason as it turns out.

The Buffalo Bills are welcoming their 2017 first-round draft pick back home.

The Bills have reached an agreement with veteran free agent cornerback Tre'Davious White to join the practice squad with the intention of moving him onto the active roster following an re-acclimation period, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday afternoon.

"We love Tre'Davious," said general manager Brandon Beane this past April. "You would never close the door on bringing a guy like Tre back to Buffalo."

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (27) breaks up the pass to Cleveland Browns tight end Brenden Bates (82) during the first half | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oddly enough, it was only three days ago when we advocated for Buffalo to reunite with White in an attempt to boost the undermanned CB position group. The Bills chose to keep only three true outside cornerbacks on their 53-man roster, and they've already been stretched thin there when Christian Benford was forced to miss one game due to a minor toe injury.

Furthermore, starter Maxwell Hairston, a 2025 first-round draft pick, has not met expectations thus far. His underwhelming performance has allowed second-round rookie Davison Igbinosun to see a larger share of snaps.

Behind Igbinosun, however, the Bills have no backup plan. That's where White seemingly fits in.

After all, it was White who stepped up and assumed a starting role when Hairston began the 2025 season on Injured Reserve. He proceeded to start 16 regular season games and both playoff contests.

White, who played eight of his nine season with the Bills under former head coach Sean McDermott, will have to become familiar with defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard and his 3-4 scheme prior to moving into active duty.

Oct 20, 2019; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (right) makes an interception against Miami Dolphins wide receiver Isaiah Ford at the goal line during the third quarter at New Era Field. | USA TODAY Sports

What to expect from Tre'Davious White

The well-liked White brings professionalism, experience and proven leadership qualities upon re-entering the building at One Bills Drive.

His return looks highly similar to what the Bills did last year with veteran safety Jordan Poyer, initially adding him to the practice squad before eventually inserting him in the starting lineup. Not only did Poyer perform reasonably well, he was credited with helping young safety Cole Bishop grow immensely.

In addition to being a steady locker room presence, White will almost definitely have the opportunity to help the Bills on the field. In 2025, he totaled 40 tackles, 6.0 TFL, one interception and nine pass break-ups over 16 starts. When targeted, White limited opposing passers to 5.1 yards per attempt and a 51.1 completion percentage.

There's a hope that White, a former All-Pro, can inject some life into a Bills' defense that is allowing 28.5 points per game and ranks next to last in the NFL against the pass.

It's still a mystery as to why it took this long to bring White home, so it's certainly not surprising that it's happening.

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'davious White (27) celebrates after an interception during the third quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Denver Bronco | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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