Injury reoccurrence likely forces 34-year-old back into Bills' starting lineup
There seems to be a legitimate possibility that Jordan Poyer is back in the Buffalo Bills' starting lineup for the first time since 2023 when the defense takes the field against the Carolina Panthers in the Week 8 road game.
The 34-year-old Poyer, who is currently signed to the Bills' practice squad, made his season debut by recording 18 defensive snaps as a gameday elevation for the October 13 road loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
Now, as the Bills come off their bye and prepare for the Panthers, one of their two starting safeties is unavailable. Veteran Taylor Rapp was sidelined for Wednesday's practice in Orchard Park.
"Taylor Rapp will not practice today," said head coach Sean McDermott. "At this point, I don't know, on Taylor, if that's a day to day or week to week type of situation. We are still gathering information on that."
Shorthanded at safety
Rapp's injury appears to be a reoccurrence of the knee problem that sidelined him for a week this past August.
"Knee, and he's been dealing with it since training camp," said McDermott.
With Rapp and 2024 second-round pick Cole Bishop being the only two safeties on the Bills' 53-man roster since Damar Hamlin landed on Injured Reserve, the team will likely need to since Poyer onto the active roster, and there is an open spot available.
Confidence in Poyer
While the Bills will likely wait for more clarity on Rapp before moving Poyer, who still has two gameday elevations to spare, off the practice squad, McDermott didn't dismiss the idea of rolling with the All-Pro as early as this week.
"Jordan wouldn't be back if we didn't have a lot of confidence and trust in him. We still take it one day at a time. We'll see where it goes with the T-Rapp situation. We have other safeties that have been working as well," said McDermott.
RELATED: Jordan Poyer's 'mind, body and spirit' approach to second Bills' tenure
The Bills initially signed Poyer as a free agent in 2017, coinciding with Sean McDermott's first offseason at the helm. He went on to make 107 starts over seven seasons as a leader on Buffalo's defense. In 2021, Poyer earned an All-Pro nod before being selection to the Pro Bowl one year later.
Poyer became a salary cap casualty after the 2023 season, and he spent the 2024 campaign with the Miami Dolphins. The Bills brought him back on a practice squad contract the first week of September.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —