Former All-Pro's 'instrumental' impact on Bills' inexperienced defensive backfield
Your eyes aren't deceiving you, Buffalo Bills' fans.
Second-year safety Cole Bishop has looked like a completely different player over the past few weeks, and it just so happens to coincide with veteran safety Jordan Poyer's return to the Bills' starting lineup.
Last time out, Bishop logged a team-high seven tackles and four pass break-ups, including one on fourth down and another in the end zone, helping propel the Bills to a 28-21 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Poyer added five tackles to the effort and was in on multiple key plays with the young apprentice.
The two players, at opposite ends of their careers, appear to be playing in tandem with the younger Bishop taking cues from the savvy Poyer, who has shown an elite knowledge of Sean McDermott's defensive scheme.
"Jordan has been instrumental in a lot of players, a lot of young players development. Cole being one of them. Jordan Hancock another," said McDermott on Wednesday in Orchard Park.
While kicking off his second Bills' tenure on the practice squad before finally seeing game action in Week 6, Poyer has apparently been a resource all along. His presence has been a positive force for Hancock, a fifth-round rookie who is learning the safety position at the NFL level.
"I could talk forever about Jordan Poyer. I won't do that. I won't bore you guys, but his impact goes well beyond the playing field," said McDermott.
A staple of McDermott's defense for the first seven years of the head coach's tenure, Poyer has invaluable experience as a leader in the system. Earning All-Pro honors in 2021 followed by a Pro Bowl selection in 2022, Poyer has totaled 110 regular season games, and counting, in a Buffalo uniform.
With Poyer on the field, the Bills' defensive operation unquestionably seems smoother, and it's almost certainly not a coincidence.
