Bills Central

Former All-Pro's 'instrumental' impact on Bills' inexperienced defensive backfield

The Buffalo Bills brought a 34-year-old veteran back into the fold, and head coach Sean McDermott has been pleased

Ralph Ventre

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Cole Bishop (24) breaks a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium.
Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Cole Bishop (24) breaks a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
In this story:

Your eyes aren't deceiving you, Buffalo Bills' fans.

Second-year safety Cole Bishop has looked like a completely different player over the past few weeks, and it just so happens to coincide with veteran safety Jordan Poyer's return to the Bills' starting lineup.

Last time out, Bishop logged a team-high seven tackles and four pass break-ups, including one on fourth down and another in the end zone, helping propel the Bills to a 28-21 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Poyer added five tackles to the effort and was in on multiple key plays with the young apprentice.

SIGN UP: Get Bills OnSI straight to your inbox (for free)

The two players, at opposite ends of their careers, appear to be playing in tandem with the younger Bishop taking cues from the savvy Poyer, who has shown an elite knowledge of Sean McDermott's defensive scheme.

"Jordan has been instrumental in a lot of players, a lot of young players development. Cole being one of them. Jordan Hancock another," said McDermott on Wednesday in Orchard Park.

Jordan Poyer tackle
Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) is brought down by safety Jordan Poyer (21) / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

While kicking off his second Bills' tenure on the practice squad before finally seeing game action in Week 6, Poyer has apparently been a resource all along. His presence has been a positive force for Hancock, a fifth-round rookie who is learning the safety position at the NFL level.

"I could talk forever about Jordan Poyer. I won't do that. I won't bore you guys, but his impact goes well beyond the playing field," said McDermott.

RELATED: Bills' defense finally discovering key to victory much to Sean McDermott's glee

A staple of McDermott's defense for the first seven years of the head coach's tenure, Poyer has invaluable experience as a leader in the system. Earning All-Pro honors in 2021 followed by a Pro Bowl selection in 2022, Poyer has totaled 110 regular season games, and counting, in a Buffalo uniform.

MORE: Bills' lengthy injury report includes new additions James Cook, Christian Benford

With Poyer on the field, the Bills' defensive operation unquestionably seems smoother, and it's almost certainly not a coincidence.

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.