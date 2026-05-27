Maxwell Hairston Confirms Bills Have More Freedom Under Jim Leonhard

It’s still early, but the Buffalo Bills’ defenders seem to be buying into new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard.

Earlier this week, we wrote about outside linebacker Bradley Chubb calling him a “quiet assassin,” saying Leonhard doesn’t use a lot of words, but there’s meaning behind each. Now, second-year cornerback Maxwell Hairston has joined in on the praise as well.

Hairston said he’s been enjoying his time with Leonhard, claiming he’s able to play with more freedom and be himself.

”I’m enjoying it, man, I’m able to play free, just go out there and really just be myself,” Hairston said to Jonathan Acosta. “And I like what he’s cooking up, you know from up front and in the secondary. You know, keep learning, keep trying, and keep improving.”

Hearing Hairston say the team has more freedom under Leonhard is an interesting comment. Throughout Sean McDermott’s tenure as head coach, he was often seen as too rigid and unchanging. Things have been different in the early stages with Joe Brady at head coach, and it appears Leonhard is doing the same with the defense.

Buffalo believes in Hairston despite offseason CB additions

Buffalo Bills cornerback Maxwell Hairston warms up before a game against the Kansas City Chiefs. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Hairston was the team’s first-round pick in 2025 and he had a rocky rookie season. An injury in training camp delayed his start, with Hairston making his first appearance in Week 8. He played 11 games during the season, recording 18 tackles, five pass breakups, and two interceptions. Unfortunately, Hairston was unable to play in the postseason after suffering an ankle injury in the Week 18 finale.

This offseason, the Bills signed Dee Alford in free agency following his best season in 2025 with the Atlanta Falcons.

Buffalo then selected Ohio State’s Davison Igbinosun at No. 62 in the 2026 NFL draft. They also added Toriano Pride Jr. out of Missouri at No. 220 overall. Even with these additions, Leonhard says he “loves” Hairston and claimed the moves were due to a lack of depth overall at the position. That doesn’t mean there won’t be competition, however.

Despite the praise from Leonhard, Hairston is going to have to prove he’s worthy of holding down a starting spot. We already know Christian Benford has one position on lockdown, meaning Hairston and Igbinosun could be fighting for the other spot. Alford could be in the mix as well, although he’s likely going to be their starting slot cornerback.

Of course, competition isn’t a bad thing at all, and as Bills On SI writer Alex Brasky wrote, Hairston is ready for the challenge.