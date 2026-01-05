The Buffalo Bills got some bad news regarding Maxwell Hairston in the moments following their Week 18 victory over the New York Jets.

The Bills’ rookie cornerback sustained an ankle injury that forced him to exit the matchup against the Jets early, and following the game, he was spotted under worrisome circumstances.

Buffalo Bills cornerback Maxwell Hairston (31) intercepts the ball in the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Preventative measure

After being injured with just under 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game, Hairston was escorted to the sideline, where he underwent a quick examination before slowly making his way to the Bills’ locker room. He was later deemed doubtful to return and never did.

Then, Hairston was seen by Niagara Gazette reporter Nick Sabato wearing a walking boot postgame. It’s a major concern for a significant contributor at a position at which the Bills don’t possess a whole lot of depth.

Buffalo Bills cornerback Maxwell Hairston (31) waits for the snap against the Miami Dolphins during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

What’s left?

If the rookie cornerback cannot play in the Bills’ upcoming first-round playoff matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, that would leave the team with just two reasonable options at boundary cornerback. Christian Benford and Tre’Davious White have done an admirable job this season, but beyond the team’s starting duo and Hairston, the Bills are left with just veteran Dane Jackson on the team’s practice squad.

That would leave them in quite the pinch if either Benford or White were to be forced out of the Wild Card matchup with Jacksonville.

Buffalo Bills running back Ray Davis (22) celebrates with cornerback Maxwell Hairston (31) after a game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Injured again

If Hairston’s ailment indeed turns out to force him to the sideline moving forward, it will be the second significant injury the first-year pro has suffered this season.

Hairston previously sustained a knee injury during training camp and missed the first six games of the season after being placed on Injured Reserve. He returned after the Bills’ Week 7 bye, in Week 8 against the Carolina Panthers, and has since appeared in 11 games, earning two starts.

We will learn more about Hairston's status when Head Coach Sean McDermott meets the media on Monday.

