6 Critical Moves Buffalo Bills Must Make to Contend for Super Bowl

The Buffalo Bills' offseason action plan is centered around two things: advancing to and winning the Super Bowl in 2026.

If they are to do so, the Bills must make several savvy moves to address the salary-cap trouble they currently face due to poor roster management in the past. Buffalo is hoping to also add to several positions in need of reinforcement as it heads into a new era under first-year head coach Joe Brady.

It’s a tricky line to toe, indeed.

That’s life in the NFL, particularly for those hoping to hoist the Lombardi Trophy at year’s end. For the Bills to accomplish that feat, here are six critical moves that must be made over the next several months:

Restructure Josh Allen’s contract

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Allen’s 2026 cap hit is a massive $56.3 million, a number that must come down if the Bills are to make any meaningful additions this offseason. Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic recently proposed a restructuring of Allen’s contract that would yield $12.56M in cap savings.

That would be just what the doctor ordered for the Bills to move toward cap compliance before the new league year on Mar. 11.

Re-sign veteran defenders

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (27) reacts after intercepting a pass against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

While it might not inspire much excitement among Bills fans, two players the team should entertain bringing back in 2026 are veterans Tre’Davious White and Shaq Thompson. Both performed exceptionally well this past season, at cornerback and linebacker, respectively, positions at which the Bills are in dire need of depth.

Given where the Bills are financially, still over the cap at the time of this article’s publication, each player would be a favorable option, and they would come at a low cost. White’s projected market value on an average annual basis is $1.2M, per Spotrac, while Thompson’s is $2.4M.

Neither player is getting any younger, and the defensive system in Buffalo is changing, complicating their expected production in a 3-4 scheme, especially for Thompson. However, if they can offer something similar to what they did a season ago, this veteran duo would once again provide the value the Bills would be looking for in a couple of low-risk additions.

Sign OL depth

Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt Teller (77) during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

When both Connor McGovern and David Edwards hit free agency in a week and a half, it will be time for the Bills to consider potential replacements for two stalwart starters in the offensive trenches.

The first place to look will be what is available on the team’s current roster. But even if solutions are found there, the next step will be to build adequate depth, as offensive line is a position where turnover throughout the season is expected.

The Bills have gotten incredibly lucky with the durability of their front five in recent years, but they shouldn’t get too comfortable with that being the norm. A couple of options on the free-agent market include former Bills OL Wyatt Teller, or a lesser option in former Buffalo practice squad OL Dan Feeney.

Draft an immediate difference maker

Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker Jacob Rodriguez (10) celebrates after the game against the BYU Cougars at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Edge rusher is the most glaring defensive need for the Bills this offseason, as their group’s underperformance over the past few years has been a significant talking point. A lesser-discussed element of the team’s defensive system that is just as much in need of a boost this offseason is the linebacker position.

Within the Bills’ new defense under Jim Leonhard, the team’s linebacker play becomes increasingly important, and Buffalo will likely not be able to get by with what it put on the field a season ago. While Thompson delivered a noteworthy season, the team’s high-profile starters, Matt Milano and Terrel Bernard, did not put forth the type of campaign they were hoping for, particularly Bernard.

Looking at the 2026 NFL Draft, there may be a few options for the Bills to add to their linebacker corps with their first pick at No. 26 in the first round. A couple of names linked to the Bills early in the pre-draft process have been Georgia’s CJ Allen and Texas Tech’s Jacob Rodriguez.

Find Cole Bishop’s running mate

Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman carries the ball as the Oregon Ducks practice on Jan. 5, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon, ahead of the Peach Bowl. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another position of need on the defensive side of the ball is safety, where Cole Bishop has locked down one of two starting spots. Still, the other remains vacant as veteran Jordan Poyer filled in admirably last season, but by no means is the future at the position.

As a result, the Bills must pursue finding a young, dynamic player to place beside Bishop in the back end of the secondary. The draft is an option to find that piece, as a few names have already been linked to the Bills, including Oregon’s Dillon Thieneman. Free agency is also worth considering, where Reed Blankenship will be available once the new league year officially begins.

No matter how the Bills choose to do it, identifying a solid pairing with Bishop this offseason is a must.

Bolster special teams

Syracuse Orange punter Jack Stonehouse (41) kicks during the second half against the Pittsburgh Panthers at the JMA Wireless Dome. | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Finally, two positions that don’t get quite as much love as those mentioned previously: the Bills need both a punter and likely a punt returner this offseason. Mitch Wishnowsky did a solid job a year ago, but it would behoove the Bills to find a player who could lock down the position for years to come.

That could happen through the draft, as the Bills have already reportedly met with a few punters in recent days, including Syracuse’s Jack Stonehouse and Michigan State’s Ryan Eckley, per WGR 550’s Sal Capaccio.

As far as punt returner, the Bills have used Khalil Shakir in that role the past two seasons. With that said, as they look to expand his role in the passing game, a natural move would be to bring in a player who could help in the return game to relieve Shakir of those duties in 2026.