New Bills Mock Draft Lands High-Risk, High-Reward WR in Round 1

Despite the importance of adding key players on defense during the offseason, the Buffalo Bills know their key to making the Super Bowl is surrounding Josh Allen with enough playmakers.

That’s why the addition of D.J. Moore is so important, even if the move felt like an overpay. Even with Moore, however, Buffalo needs to continue to add talent to their receiving corps.

That’s why Pro Football Sports Network Analyst Alec Elijah has Buffalo taking a receiver in the first round of his latest 3-round 2026 NFL mock draft. With the 26th pick, Elijah predicts Louisville’s Chris Bell will be the best choice.

Round 1, Pick No. 26: Chris Bell, WR, Louisville

Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Chris Bell celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Miami Hurricanes. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

”Adding DJ Moore via trade from the Chicago Bears gave the Buffalo Bills a major boost at wide receiver, but the search for weapons around Josh Allen may not stop there. Buffalo’s offense thrives when it can stretch defenses in multiple ways, which makes a versatile playmaker like Chris Bell from Louisville an intriguing potential addition to the Bills,” Elijah wrote.

“Built at roughly 220 pounds, Bell brings a physical edge to the position while still possessing the vertical speed to threaten defenses downfield.”

Bell is exactly what the Buffalo offense needs to play alongside Moore. The 6-foot-2, 222-pound Bell has speed to stretch the field but his ability as a big-bodied possession receiver is what stands out. With him and Moore on the boundary, and Khalil Shakir in the slot, Buffalo would boast a dangerous receiving corps.

There is some risk associated with Bell, however. As Elijah writes, Bell is recovering from a torn ACL suffered in November. That will cause some other teams to look in a different direction, but if Buffalo is comfortable with medical checks, he could be worth the gamble.

“A torn ACL suffered late in November could cause his draft stock to slide somewhat, but his upside remains clear. If Buffalo is willing to bet on his smooth recovery, Bell’s blend of size, versatility, and playmaking ability could add another dangerous dimension to the Bills’ offense.”

That said, Bell doesn’t have to be full speed to start the season. The Bills have the talent to win games with the roster they possess, but as we saw in the postseason, when they needed playmakers, there was no one who could step up. That’s why this pick is worth the risk. By the time Buffalo really needs Bell, he should have had plenty of time to get comfortable on his surgically-repaired knee.

Louisville WR Chris Bell makes Virginia’s Kam Robinson miss and scores a touchdown. | Scott Utterback/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

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