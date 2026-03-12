Fitzmagic Details Why DJ Moore is 'Piece Bills Have Been Looking For'

It’s safe to say that Ryan Fitzpatrick is elated about the Buffalo Bills’ trade for DJ Moore.

The new Bills’ wide receiver is expected to bring an added element to a struggling unit, which should help the passing game take a step forward. In Fitzpatrick’s eyes, Moore is what the team has been looking for at the position for quite some time.

Missing piece

Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) runs after the catch against Green Bay Packers guard Lecitus Smith (68) during the first quarter at Soldier Field. | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

The former Bills quarterback explained his eagerness to see Moore in action.

“I am so excited, for a few reasons, for the Bills to get DJ Moore,” said Fitzpatrick on the Fitz and Whit podcast. “Number one, he’s never had a quarterback like Josh Allen in his career.”

Moore has previously played for the Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers. During those stints, he played for signal callers such as Cam Newton, Teddy Bridgewater, Sam Darnold, PJ Walker, Justin Fields, Tyson Bagent, and Caleb Williams. None of those players have the impressive track record of production that Allen has recorded during his career.

“Nobody in the same stratosphere as Josh Allen,” added Fitzpatrick. “So I think that’s gonna be huge for him.”

He added later, “This is kind of the piece that the Bills have been looking for for a few years. I think he plays his best in the biggest games. He will be in the playoffs again next year, and we’ll get to see more of it out of him.”

Moore has appeared in just two playoff games in his career, both with the Bears this past season. During those two games, he recorded 11 receptions for 116 yards and two touchdowns.

The culture

Ryan Fitzpatrick explains why he’s 'excited' about the Bills acquiring DJ Moore 💯



"He's never had a quarterback like Josh Allen in his career. Like nobody in the same stratosphere ... I think [DJ] plays his best in the biggest games." pic.twitter.com/vRo0pYLgEj — Fitz & Whit (@fitzandwhit) March 10, 2026

Fitzpatrick also mentioned the Bills’ locker room culture as an environment Moore should have no trouble fitting into once he arrives in Buffalo.

“The other part of it is the culture he walks into,” said Fitzpatrick. “I think that’s the strongest part about the Bills team. And just to hear from all those different people around the organizations that have been with DJ Moore, he’s only going to add to that culture with his personality, with his work ethic. That’s gonna be huge.”

Positive review

There have been many critics who have disagreed with the Bills’ move to acquire the soon-to-be 29-year-old, but Fitzpatrick, also known among the Bills’ fan base as Fitzmagic, is not among them. Based on his comments, the former Buffalo QB is expecting big things from the team’s newest offensive weapon.