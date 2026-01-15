New Bills' WR doing 'whatever it takes' to help team beat Broncos in Divisional Round

With three season-ending injuries hitting the Buffalo Bills’ wide receiver room in the matter of a week, the team has been left scrambling for replacement options.

Tyrell Shavers and Gabe Davis each sustained torn ACLs during the Bills’ Wild Card win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, which forced Buffalo to turn to the free-agent pool and welcome back a familiar face to its roster.

Ahead of the team’s Divisional Round matchup with the Denver Broncos, the Bills signed WR Kristian Wilkerson to their practice squad, bringing him back after a previous stint earlier this year. And he is more than ready to contribute if he is called upon on Saturday.

Wilkerson caught up with News 10 NBC’s Ian Mills on Wednesday, expressing his eagerness to get on the field against the Broncos.

“I was excited to come back to Buffalo, man,” said Wilkerson, who also spent time on the Tennessee Titans’ practice squad this season. “Playoff football, so very excited, really.”

Wilkerson hasn’t appeared in a regular-season game this season, and if he does play for the Bills on Saturday, it would likely come in a special-teams role. However, he did make a few plays offensively that stood out during Buffalo’s preseason schedule, when he recorded a combined seven receptions for 91 yards in three games. He is a potential downfield threat if he is asked to take offensive snaps against the Broncos.

“Just being ready if my number is called,” said Wilkerson of his current focus. "Knowing the plays, knowing the playbook, being ready to make a play when it’s time and being ready to service the team. Doing whatever it takes.”

It wouldn’t be ideal if the Bills had to call on the 6-foot-1, 214-pound pass catcher in such a crucial spot. But if he is needed in a pinch, his experience within the system and overall desire to make an impact should give him a chance to contribute if called upon.

"Just really the details of everything,” he added regarding his state of mind. “Being locked in on small plays that help you win or lose games. Just being locked in on details, being all go, ready to make a play.”

Practice-squad elevations will be announced on Friday by 4 p.m. It will be revealed at that time whether Wilkerson will get the call against the Broncos.

