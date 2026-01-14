Ed Oliver gives inspiring health update for Bills' Divisional matchup vs. Broncos
Ed Oliver is nearing a return from Injured Reserve and caught up with reporters on Tuesday to update his status ahead of the Buffalo Bills’ Divisional Round matchup with the Denver Broncos.
Oliver expressed his excitement to get back on the field, but remains uncertain if that will come to fruition this week or sometime beyond the Bills’ next playoff game.
His words
“We'll see,” said Oliver regarding his chances of suiting up on Saturday against the Broncos. “I just started walking through the day. So, we'll see. I'm optimistic. I’m excited, but I don't know yet.”
Oliver has dealt with a multitude of injuries this season. First, it was an ankle injury sustained during a practice following a Week 1 win over the Baltimore Ravens. That kept him out until the Bills’ Week 6 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Then, during a Week 8 win over the Carolina Panthers, he sustained a bicep injury that landed him on Injured Reserve and forced him out of action for the remainder of the regular season.
He was initially expected back for the first round of the playoffs, but another injury, to his meniscus, popped up while he was rehabbing following surgery to replace his injured bicep. That extended his timeline for return into this week, when he had his 21-day window to return from IR officially opened on Tuesday.
Now, after a lengthy recovery process, it appears Oliver is close to full strength if he’s not there already, at least according to what he said to begin the practice week.
“Everything good,” said Oliver. “My practice window is open. I'm open to go to practice. I'm, you know, contact, everything. I'm ready to go.”
He added, “I feel kind of fresh. So, a lot of guys don't feel like I feel right now.”
Raring to go
It will be interesting to see how Oliver’s body will hold up to the rigors of an NFL game if he is to return this week, and if so, how much he will play.
Beyond the efforts of Greg Rousseau, who recorded five pressures and a sack, the Bills’ pass rush was largely ineffective against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the Wild Card Round. Buffalo could use Oliver’s services against a stout Broncos’ offensive line, which has allowed a paltry 27.7% quarterback pressure rate, which is the third-best in the NFL, per Next Gen Stats. Oliver’s 13.7% QB pressure rate this season is second among Bills’ defensive linemen (minimum three games played).
Regardless of what happens, Oliver is anxiously anticipating his next opportunity.
“Any way I can contribute, I would obviously want to do that,” said the Bills’ star DT. “This is what, year seven for me? So, you know, I don't have too many more left. I could have five, could have one. You never know. So, I just want to take advantage of the opportunities I have left.
“So, every time I get a chance, I am presented an opportunity. I don't even look at it like chances. I look at it like opportunities now. So if I get an opportunity, I'll take it.”
Oliver’s game-day status will be determined later this week. The Bills and Broncos kick off on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
