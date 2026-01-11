Rapid reaction as Josh Allen goes God mode, powers Bills to Wild-Card win vs. Jaguars

They did it again.

The cardiac Buffalo Bills, the comeback kids survived another thriller, this time in the AFC Wild Card Round, outlasting the No.3 Jacksonville Jaguars 27-24 to earn the franchise's first road playoff win in 33 years. With the victory, the No. 6 Bills advanced to the Divisional Round for the sixth straight season.

It wasn't always pretty, it wasn't easy, but the Bills (13-5) are moving on, while the Jaguars' season ends at 13-5. And it was Josh Allen leading the way with a superhuman effort.

Here's a rapid reaction from Sunday's game.

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Greg Newsome II (6) brings down Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) during the first quarter in an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Back and forth

After a 47-yard field goal from Matt Prater to make it a six-point game at 13-7 with 8 minutes 12 seconds remaining in the third quarter, the Bills were able to hold the Jaguars to a field goal on the ensuing possession to maintain a three-point lead with 5 minutes 47 seconds left in the third quarter.

However, after going three-and-out on their next drive, the Bills gave the ball back to the Jaguars, who drove right down the field for a go-ahead touchdown. Lawrence found wide receiver Parker Washington for the six-yard score, which gave Jacksonville a 17-13 advantage with 12 minutes 55 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

On the ensuing drive, Allen engineered a heroic nine-play, 65-yard drive that finished with a 15-yard pass to Dalton Kincaid, which pushed the score to 20-17 Buffalo with 8 minutes 56 seconds remaining in the game.

That wasn’t enough, however, with the Jaguars responding with a 10-play, 77-yard drive of their own, with Lawrence putting the team on his back before completing the possession with a 14-yard touchdown pass to running back Travis Etienne. The score regained Jacksonville’s lead at 24-20 with 4 minutes 3 seconds left in the game.

Then, Allen went God mode.

The Bills' quarterback helped his team regain the lead with 1 minute 4 seconds remaining after Buffalo capped a nine-play, 66-yard drive to go ahead 27-24. Before the score, a 10-yard tush push converted a fourth-and-inches for the Bills, the latest example of Allen's stalwart effort that won his team the game. That proved to be enough, as Cole Bishop sealed the deal with an interception on the Jaguars' ensuing drive.

Allen finished the game 28 of 35 passing for 273 yards and touchdown passing while adding 11 carries for 33 yards and an additional two touchdowns rushing. His leading receiver was Khalil Shakir, who caught all 12 targets sent his way for 82 yards.

Another critical sequence occurred earlier in the game, with the Bills trailing 7-3 during the first half, edge rusher Greg Rousseau recorded a sack, leading to a Bills stop that was aided by a successful Sean McDermott challenge. With the defensive stand, the Bills maintained a four-point deficit. On their next offensive possession, the Bills drove right down the field to take a 10-7 advantage on a two-yard touchdown rushing from Allen.

There were a few crucial moments which defined Sunday’s game, won by the Bills. And many of them were produced by Allen, the game’s best player. It’s what the great quarterbacks in this league must do if they want to separate themselves from the rest. And Allen did just that on Sunday in Jacksonville.

Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) tackles Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the first quarter in an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mistakes, miscues

Don’t get it twisted, there were plenty of things that went wrong for the Bills during the Wild-Card win.

Penalties were a major issue.

A holding penalty called against wide receiver Tyrell Shavers and a false start ruled against tight end Jackson Hawes stalled the Bills’ opening drive, leading to a punt. Hawes' infraction ended a possession that once appeared destined for the end zone after the Bills ripped off gains of 14, 12 and 10 prior to the tight end's foul.

Then, a false start penalty against tight end Dawson Knox turned a third-and-5 into a third-and-10 early in the third quarter, leading to a 47-yard field goal to make it a six-point game. Before the flag on Knox, the Bills were cruising at the Jaguars’ 30-yard line.

Finally, a holding call on cornerback Christian Benford helped extend a Jaguars’ drive that resulted in a go-ahead touchdown 4 minutes 3 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

With that said, penalties weren’t the only problem for the Bills. Despite recording a couple of big catches, wide receiver Brandin Cooks’ drop problem cropped back up, as he went down low to make a catch just before halftime, only to come up empty, allowing the ball to slip out of his grasp as he hit the turf. If Cooks had made the catch, the Bills would have been placed, at the very least, in field goal range, if not en route to a touchdown.

Also, the run defense was not up to par, particularly throughout the first half.

Jacksonville began the game rushing for 59 yards on its first six carries, an average of 9.8 yards per tote. The hot start got the Jaguars’ offense started on the right foot before finishing with 154 yards on 23 carries for the game.

A turnover also hurt the Bills, with Ray Davis fumbling away a kick return, taking a possession away from the Buffalo offense while giving the Jaguars the ball inside Bills territory. Buffalo’s defense came away with a big stop, turning Jacksonville over on downs. Still, Davis’ turnover was another lowlight for the Bills in this one.

The Bills will have to clean things up if they hope to keep advancing.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) hands off to Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) during the first quarter in an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Big miss

To close the first half, the officials made a questionable ruling that nearly allowed the Jaguars to add points and tie the game. After a long pass play that placed Jacksonville into field goal range, the Jaguars rushed to the line of scrimmage but seemed to get the snap off a touch late with time expiring before they were able. Simultaneously, the entirety of the Bills’ defense had yet to return to their side of the line, which would have resulted in an offside penalty had there been any time remaining.

With that said, after a lengthy discussion among the officiating crew, the penalty was enforced as it was ruled the Jaguars did indeed get the snap off in time. Thus, one second was placed back on the clock, leading to a 54-yard field goal attempt from Jacksonville kicker Cam Little, who missed it wide left.

It was a wild ending to the first half, as the Bills remained ahead 10-7 before getting the ball out of the halftime break. Then, to begin the third quarter, Matt Prater completed Buffalo’s first possession of the second half by converting a 47-yard field goal to make it a six-point Bills lead.

It was a big swing that wound up in Buffalo’s favor due to Little's miss.

Prater’s good

Along with his 47-yard make, Prater also put a 50-yard attempt successfully through the uprights to give the Bills their first lead at 3-0 with 2 minutes 54 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

There was concern regarding Prater’s lingering quad injury entering Sunday’s contest, but after converting on two lengthy attempts, he proved to be effective in a crucial spot.

However, Prater was not present on the Bills’ kickoff team on Sunday, forcing punter Mitch Wishnowsky to serve as the team’s kickoff specialist. He kicked the ball into the end zone twice, warranting touchbacks and giving the Jaguars the ball at their own 35-yard line to begin both possessions.

Prater's status will be something to monitor leading into next week.

Jan 11, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) and Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) after an AFC Wild Card Round game at EverBank Stadium. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Allen banged up

Josh Allen battled through various ailments throughout the Wild-Card matchup.

The Bills’ quarterback banged his hand off an offensive lineman’s helmet, which required a trip to the medical tent. Then later, he went to the tent for a concussion check and afer that, he appeared to suffer a lower-body injury, which led to a third trip to the medical tent. It was a heroic effort from the Bills' quarterback.

Shaq attack

Veteran linebacker Shaq Thompson recorded a splash play early on during the first half, stepping in front of a Lawrence pass intended for Washington and intercepting it with 5 minutes 20 seconds left in the second quarter. He returned the INT into Jacksonville territory, leading to Prater’s 50-yard field goal to take the lead.

It was Thompson’s first career playoff interception and his first interception at any stage of the season since 2021.

Big plays

With Joshua Palmer placed on Injured Reserve earlier in the week, Cooks stepped up in a big way. The Bills' midseason addition finished with three catches for 58 yards. Despite his key drop he made a number of critical plays to help the Bills win.

Injuries

The Bills lost two contributors due to injury during the win, as Jordan Poyer reaggravated a hamstring injury that forced him out before halftime, while Gabe Davis injured his knee and was also declared out. Their status moving forward is unclear.

Looking ahead

The Bills will now await the rest of the AFC playoff action set to take place this week. The No. 2 New England Patriots face off with the No. 7 Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday before the No. 4 Steelers will host the No. 5 Houston Texans on Monday night.

