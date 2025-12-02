Bills offensive star unsurprisingly named 'X-Factor' for rest of Buffalo's season

The Buffalo Bills currently sit at 8-4 with a half-game lead on the Texans for the final playoff spot, making their final five-game stretch critical. It should be no surprise that according to ESPN, Buffalo's X-Factor for the rest of the season is RB James Cook.

Buffalo slotted in at ninth in ESPN's Week 14 power rankings, trailing only the New England Patriots and Denver Broncos in the AFC, along with six NFC teams.

In her analysis of the team, Alaina Getzenberg wrote, "To secure a spot in the postseason, the Bills need production on the ground when their inconsistent passing game falls short. Three of the Bills' four losses have come when Cook rushes for fewer than 100 yards."

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) rushes during the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Cook's 1228 rushing yards are already a career-high for him despite playing just 12 games. He currently trails league-leader Jonathan Taylor by 54 yards.

Buffalo's Week 13 matchup against the Steelers was the perfect example of what Cook and the run game can do for the Bills when the passing offense is struggling. Joe Brady's ability to not overthink the play-calling and continue spamming the same run plays that were working also show signs of growth from the offensive coordinator.

RELATED: Bills employ 2024 strategy to crush Steelers in Week 13

In their final five games of the season, the Bills face three teams in the top five for run stop win rate with the Patriots (5th), Browns (1st), and Jets (4th). Meanwhile, the Bengals (23rd) and Eagles (27th) have struggled stopping the run this season. If Buffalo can find success running the football against these stout defenses, they'll have a better chance at sustaining offensive production, hopefully riding that momentum all the way into the postseason.

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) rushes as Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Yahya Black (94) defends | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —