One Bills Player Who Just Dodged a Major Draft-Day Bullet

DeWayne Carter may have had his Bills future saved when the team elected not to select a run-stuffing defensive tackle in the 2026 NFL Draft.

At least, in the short-term.

The Bills’ 2024 third-round pick has struggled through an injury-plagued start to his professional career and is now set to try and shift inside to make a run at a contributing role at nose tackle. According to Buffalo general manager/president of football operations Brandon Beane, Carter has “beefed up” throughout his rehab from a preseason Achilles injury that ended his 2025 campaign before it started, allowing him to compete at a position where he has some experience, but not one he was necessarily drafted to play.

Carter has appeared in just 11 games since entering the league, all of which came during his rookie year. But despite the slow start, the Bills still seem to have a plan in place for the 25-year-old.

Competition coming

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle DeWayne Carter (90) heads towards New York Jets quarterback Tyrod Taylor (2) during second half action at the Bills home game against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Carter’s path to the roster is anything but guaranteed, as Buffalo has a few other options in Phidarian Mathis and Zion Logue, each of whom is a big-bodied player who can be used inside. Additionally, the Bills could pursue the free-agent market for a low-cost veteran who may come in and steal the show.

However, considering the only rookie defensive tackle the Bills brought in was fifth-rounder Zane Durant, who is more renowned for his pass-rush ability, that paved another path for Carter to earn a roster spot when things are all said and done this summer. And that’s a much better position than he appeared to be entering the draft.

His past record

Bills defensive tackle DeWayne Carter heads to the field on the opening day of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher Universtiy. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK

Carter will have to prove he has transformed his game when the Bills step on the field for minicamp and training camp if he hopes to lock down a jersey when the team begins its preparations for the regular season. While playing 42% of Buffalo’s defensive snaps during the 2024 season, he was graded harshly by Pro Football Focus, earning a 48.7 pass-rush grade and 40.1 run-defense grade. His overall grade of 41.4 was ranked 121st among 132 players graded at his position.

In 2024, he finished with just 14 tackles as he dealt with a wrist injury that limited his availability. Since that point, the former Duke Blue Devil has had little chance to gain on-field experience, as he was lost for the year in late August during a training camp practice.

The 2025 season was set to be a big one for Carter’s development. Instead, he will have to rely on his film study and off-the-field training to help boost his performance during a critical third professional campaign.

With that said, the Bills’ decision to leave the DT position relatively untouched to this point in the offseason spells good news for Carter as he gears up for his return to action.

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