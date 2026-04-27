Bills Late-Round Draft Picks Who Have Best Shot to Make the Roster

Of the Buffalo Bills’ eight selections on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft, five of them came in Rounds 5 through 7, where Brandon Beane tried to find diamonds in the rough to help fill several roster holes that remained spread throughout the Bills’ roster.

Of the five picks over the final three rounds of the draft, there are a few who have a great chance to make the opening-day roster. The Bills remain in a tight salary-cap situation, which means they will likely have to use several rookies to fill key roster spots as they approach Week 1.

Here are those I feel have the best chance to crack the team’s 53-man group that it will carry into the start of the ’26 campaign.

Jalon Kilgore, safety

South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Jalon Kilgore (24) celebrates after a fumble recovery against the Old Dominion Monarchs in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Kilgore was a steal for the Bills in the fifth round and is expected to start his career at safety, although he has positional versatility at cornerback as well. Additionally, he has some experience as a punt returner, which is another bonus of his selection on Day 3.

Although the Bills signed three free agents at the position, including C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Geno Stone and Damar Hamlin, Kilgore’s high upside and special teams capability should make him a good fit to make the roster.

Zane Durant, defensive tackle

Penn State Nittany Lions defensive tackle Zane Durant (28) celebrates with the Heisman pose after defeating the Boise State Broncos during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Given his slight measurements and what I perceived as the team’s need for a big-bodied run-stuffer on the interior of their defensive line, I wasn’t all that high on the Bills’ selecting Durant in the fifth round. However, his athleticism is off the charts and aligns well with what first-year defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard may be looking for in his new defensive system.

The Bills are set to play an attacking style under Leonhard, and Durant could help the team create plenty of chaos up front if he can realize his full potential. Last season, Durant earned a Pro Football Focus pass-rush grade of 64 while creating 19 quarterback pressures.

Tommy Doman, punter

Florida Gators kicker Tommy Doman (19) punts against the Florida State Seminoles during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Although the Bills welcomed back starting punter Mitch Wishnowsky on a one-year deal this offseason, Buffalo elected to bring in Doman using a seventh-round pick to come in and compete with the veteran. Doman doesn’t have a huge leg, but neither does Wishnowsky.

And for a team that has cycled through a few different punters in recent seasons, it would be good to find a player to lock down this position well into the future.

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