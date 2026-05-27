Terrel Bernard Aces Early Evaluation by Bills' New Defensive Coordinator Jim Leonhard

There's a reason why Buffalo Bills' linebacker Terrel Bernard was twice elected as a team captain.

Bernard's professionalism and leadership, which have become staples of his Bills' tenure, have already been noticed by new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, who addressed reporters prior to Tuesday's OTAs practice in Orchard Park.

"He's a pro. He's a pro," said Leonhard. "Obviously, he, coming off an injury, is a little bit limited, what he's doing on the field right now. But everything in the classroom, the meetings, the communication, the focus level that he has — it's really impressive to see every day."

Injuries made it difficult for Bernard to maintain his professional approach throughout what was a trying 2025 season for the inside linebacker.

After a Week 2 pectoral strain slowed him down, Bernard aggravated his ankle in Week 7. Without the opportunity to ever regain full strength over the rigors of the season, the trusted linebacker's performance noticeably suffered.

"Getting banged up throughout the year, trying to fight through and still persevere and be who I am, but it was tough, physically and mentally," said Bernard.

After back-to-back 100-tackle seasons in 2023 and 2024, Bernard made only 65 stops while toughing it out for 12 games in 2025.

"It was probably my hardest year as football player to be honest," said Bernard. "I tried to do the best that I could to still be a leader, still be out in front, be who I am, but it does take a toll on you."

Terrel Bernard's role moving forward

With Bernard coming off a disappointing year, and the Bills implementing a new defensive scheme under Leonhard, there are naturally questions as to where the former foundational piece fits into the plans moving forward.

While how big of a part he'll play in this defense is to be determined, the one thing that is certain is that Bernard isn't going anywhere.

After signing a four-year, $42 million contract extension in 2025, the linebacker is not a feasible cut candidate. The Bills would have to eat more than $20 million in dead salary cap space in order to release a player that has shown All-Pro traits when healthy.

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard (8) and linebacker Matt Milano (58) attempt to tackle Houston Texans running back Nick Chubb (21) during the game at NRG Stadium. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Furthermore, he remains the most battle-tested inside linebacker on the roster.

If Leonhard's latest comments are any indication, however, Bernard will once again have the opportunity to serve as a leading communicator on the defense.

"He's a person that you know what he can do," said Leonhard. "Again, half of his is the leadership, the intangibles as far as communication on the field, in between series — he kills that."

Perhaps there's no better example of what Bernard can do than his 2023 season. Starting all 17 games, he logged 143 tackles, 6.5 sacks, three interceptions and three fumble recoveries.

Terrel Bernard's offseason recovery

We wrote about Bernard's decision to undergo ankle surgery earlier this offseason.

Nearly three months later, the 27-year-old is easing back into action with OTAs Phase 3 in full swing.

"So we're being smart with the ankle and he'll be on the field a lot more as the OTAs continue to progress and full-go come camp is what we would expect," said Leonhard.

Sep 18, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard (8) runs against the Miami Dolphins in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

In addition to physical rehabilitation, there was also a mental recovery component to Bernard's offseason routine.

"Kind of get away a little bit in the offseason and reset. Try to get my body back and get as healthy as possible. It's been fun to be back around the guys and trying to lead," said Bernard.