Bills Up-and-Coming Homegrown Talent Finally Rising in Linebacker Ranks Under Jim Leonhard

There may be a question in some fans’ minds regarding Dorian Williams’ chance to lock down a starting role at inside linebacker, but new Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard has nothing but confidence in the Bills’ former third-round pick.

The Bills resumed OTAs this week, and on Tuesday, it was Leonhard’s turn to address the media, during which he explained the team’s has big plans for Williams in 2026. Amid an extended response regarding the Bills’ 24-year-old linebacker, Leonhard made it clear the fourth-year pro will assume a more significant role for the Bills this year.

“Dorian is a guy that’s going to have a huge impact in this defense,” said Leonhard.

He added, “First impression’s been great. Soaks it all in. I think he’s a guy, fresh start, new defense. Putting him in some different positions to show his versatility and his leadership more than anything, being that every-down backer for us. Excited about his start and just want [him] to continue to grow.”

Bills OTAs continue through Thursday and will resume on June 1 through 4, before mandatory minicamp on June 9 through 11. That all leads into training camp, beginning in mid-July. All of those dates are meaningful junctures in any player’s quest to lock down their spot in the pecking order. Much less someone entering a contract year with the team that drafted them.

It’s now or never for Dorian Williams

Buffalo Bills linebacker Dorian Williams (42) takes the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

This is a critical time for Williams, who has just a few more months to solidify his starting spot, which appears set to come with incumbent starter Terrel Bernard this season. The two players have started 14 games together over the past three years and are likely to add to their experience alongside one another after a few more months of seasoning.

“My goal in the offseason was really to overload,” said Leonhard of how he’s gone about teaching the Bills’ new defense, which is set to feature a fresh 3-4 base look to players such as Williams.

“Throw as many things at him as possible,” added Leonhard. “Make him uncomfortable and force communication, and just trying to find where ‘this makes sense.’ … How fast can they get comfortable to where they’re just playing with violence. Playing with physicality.”

Williams stands 6-foot-2, weighing 230 pounds, but has previously displayed a tendency to perform with the fierceness described by his coordinator.

A distinct transition under Jim Leonhard

Bills linebacker Joe Andreessen high-fives fans as he runs onto the field during day five of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Monday, July 28, 2025 in Pittsford, NY. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Violence and physicality are two of the many buzzwords surrounding the installation of Buffalo’s new defense under Leonhard. A couple more are aggressive and chaos.

Williams has a fairly impressive production profile throughout his career, which has featured 22 starts in 50 games played. He was the Bills’ leading tackler in 2024, finishing with 117 tackles that season.

Williams has yet to display a nose for the football, with zero interceptions and just one forced fumble to his credit over his three professional seasons. With that said, he has the athletic traits needed to succeed in a defense such as what the Bills will set forth this year. If he can put it all together and take the next step, that would be a boon for the Bills.

If he fails to measure up leading into the team’s trip to Rochester for camp, an under-the-radar candidate could step in and swipe the job. Joe Andreessen is now an experienced player who could be ready for a jump into a more significant role, while rookie Kaleb Elarms-Orr has also impressed in the early going this offseason. Elarms-Orr was the second linebacker the Bills have drafted since Williams in 2023.

However, Leonhard’s comments make it seem likely we’ll see Williams in the starting lineup come Week 1.