Terrel Bernard’s 2025 season was an utter disappointment.

The Buffalo Bills’ linebacker battled injury and underperformance, and he was eventually replaced by veteran Shaq Thompson by the end of the season.

Earlier this week, Bernard delivered an update on his recovery from a season filled with nagging ailments, sharing a post to his Instagram story revealing the extent of his rehab.

Revealing images

I’m in pain just looking at the aftermath of Bernard’s injury and apparent surgery. @BangedUpBills pic.twitter.com/VS0JNLy3bB — Erik Turner Cover 1 (@ErikJTurner) March 5, 2026

There were a couple of images included in Bernard’s story, both displaying sizable scars on his right ankle.

“Surgery to repair Terrel Bernard’s ankle was the latest step in an injury that dates back to December 2023,” wrote Dr. Kyle Trimble of Banged Up Bills. “Bernard had originally sprained the ankle during a routine play against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week16 [of that season].”

In 2025, Bernard dealt with elbow, ankle and calf injuries, forcing him to miss five games.

Looking ahead

Buffalo Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard (8) warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The soon-to-be 27-year-old appeared in just 12 games during the ’25 campaign, as he was in and out of the lineup due to his various ailments. He also missed time in 2024, when he appeared in just 13 games for the Bills.

Durability is a concern for Bernard, but his latest surgery may resolve some lingering issues going forward.

The undersized linebacker has a tall hill to climb if he hopes to stick around under new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard. Bernard signed a four-year, $50 million contract extension last spring, but with the team transitioning to a new defensive alignment, there’s a chance Bernard could see his role dissipate.

Looking elsewhere

A hot name on the free-agent market is Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal, who previously played under Leonhard while the two were with the University of Wisconsin. The Bills have also been linked to several impressive draft prospects, including Georgia’s CJ Allen, Josiah Trotter and others.

Buffalo may also look to add via trade, with Minnesota Vikings pass rusher Jonathan Greenard being listed as a potential target for the Sabres over the next few weeks.

However you look at it, the Bills are going to have to make some changes at the position, and Bernard could be a casualty of what is expected to be a distinct transition entering 2026. The Bills’ former third-round pick shouldn’t be counted out, but he may have some work to do if he wants to stick around for years to come in this new era of Buffalo football.