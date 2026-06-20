Bills' LB Dorian Williams: Buffalo's No. 21 Player Down to Last Chance

As the team enjoys its summer break, Bills On SI will unveil its Top 25 Player Rankings (based upon expected impact) for the 2026 season. Fourth-year LB Dorian Williams enters at No. 21.

The Buffalo Bills' linebacker group underwent an overhaul in the offseason, most notably with the departure of former All-Pro Matt Milano.

Thus, the pressure is on linebacker Dorian Williams, who is entering the final season of his fourth-year rookie contract. It's been an up-and-down start to his NFL career, but with a solid season, he can prove that he can be here to stay.

Why is Williams so important?

Watch #Bills Dorian Williams (#42) on this rep. 😳😳😳



Shows A gap blitz pre-snap, then BLOWS UP 6’7 325-pound right tackle Fred Johnson (#74) on the stunt so hard Johnson almost sacked Hurts. #BillsMafia @PayTheBillsPod pic.twitter.com/68W7y7zvS1 — Carson Hayek (@CarsonHayek) December 29, 2025

Williams played 44.2% of the Bills' defensive snaps in 2025, but with the departure of Milano, who played just over half of the team's snaps, Williams could see more playing time. He tallied 63 tackles in 2025.

Another reason Williams' role could be expanded is the Bills' switch from a 4-3 front under Sean McDermott's staff to a 3-4 scheme under new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard. Even if nickel packages were more common than base packages under McDermott, an opportunity presents itself to Williams - if he can get on the field, that is.

Williams is in a competition with fourth-round rookie Kaleb Elarms-Orr for a starting job, as On SI's Alex Brasky noted. Williams is behind the 8-ball due to an injury that kept him out throughout the start of Buffalo's offseason program, but that hasn't stopped head coach Joe Brady from supporting him.

"Dorian’s handling everything the right way and he’ll ready to go and I’m excited for him," Brady said.

Williams' background

Oct 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier (25) is tackled by Bills linebacker Dorian Williams (42) during the second half of a game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Williams was born on June 28, 2001 in Indian Land, South Carolina, and after attending Indian Land High School, he committed to Tulane. He spent four seasons there, notching 316 tackles, 9.5 sacks and two interceptions.

His biggest collegiate highlight came in his final college game, the 2023 Cotton Bowl. His 17 tackles helped him win defensive MVP of the game as the Green Wave defeated Caleb Williams, whom Buffalo will face in Week 15 when it plays the Chicago Bears, and USC 46-45.

The Bills selected Williams in the third round at No. 91 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, and he broke out in his second season, leading Buffalo with 117 tackles while adding a forced fumble and five tackles for loss. Leonhard sees a bigger role for Williams, which could result in a stat line similar to his 2024 season's.

Williams will be under pressure to adjust to a new scheme quickly, but if he can prove himself, Bills Mafia could feel a sense of relief.

The rest of the Top 25 so far

25. RB Ty Johnson, June 16

24. CB Maxwell Hairston, June 17

23. K Tyler Bass, June 18

22. CB Dee Alford, June 19