Bills' Hungry Veteran Dion Dawkins Flaunts Weight Loss, Eyes Redemption

Whether on the red carpet as the ESPY Awards or in an offensive linemen workout video posted earlier this month, Buffalo Bills' veteran left tackle Dion Dawkins looks svelte and ready.

Entering his 10th NFL season, all with the Bills, the 32-year-old Dawkins has visibly lost weight in recent months. While he was last listed by the team at 320 pounds, the New Jersey-born bookend appears at least 15-20 pounds lighter than he looked in January.

It's not an optical illusion either with Dawkins proudly confirming the weight loss.

"I’ll play the lightest I’ve ever played the game this season, since my rookie year #YouAlreadyShnow #NFL #lbs," said Dawkins in a X post this week.

Feb 1, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Buffalo Bills tackle Dion Dawkins (73) during AFC practice at the Flag Fieldhouse Moscone Center South Building. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dawkins, a second-round selection out of Temple, was listed at 314 pounds heading into the 2017 NFL Draft. He played all 16 games as a rookie, establishing himself as the starting left tackle, alongside guard Richie Incognito, three weeks into that season, which eventually saw the end of the franchise's 17-year playoff drought.

One year later, the Bills drafted quarterback Josh Allen, and Dawkins has been his blindside protector ever since.

"Every year, you put your body through different things, and I chose to put my body through a different thing," said Dawkins during June minicamp. "This year, I got goals, and I want to be the best left tackle for Josh Allen and for my team and for myself."

Dion Dawkins takes issue with Top 10 rankings

While appearing on NFL Network this week, the five-time Pro Bowler hinted that he'll play with a chip on his shoulder in 2026 after seeing the latest offensive tackle rankings from ESPN.

In an annual poll of front office and personnel decision-makers, Dawkins failed to crack the Top 10. We wrote about the results, which listed the Bills' bookend as an Honorable Mention.

"I've been walking, boxing, training, getting this weight off, man, cause they're trying to tell me that I ain't Top 10. I had to tell them what, but I'm top top top. I'm top top top top. Whatcha talking about?" said Dawkins.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen follows blocker Dion Dawkins. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Above all, however, Dawkins is working to help Allen get the Bills to the Super Bowl.

"It seems like that we need all the pieces around him to continue to get better to help him get over that hump because if Josh is No. 1, he's at his best, right?" said Dawkins. "If I'm not Top 10, or if I'm not at No. 1, that means that I'm not at my best, which means I have to do better. Everybody has to do better. So, we're all going to be that and do that so we can get over that hump and we can be exactly what we want to be and stop talking about it."

Why Dion Dawkins's weight loss is important

First, Dawkins is no longer a young buck. In fact, he's on the borderline of moving past his physical prime as an athlete. Improving his condition and trimming unneeded weight should theoretically make it easier for him to remain highly effective on the field.

"If every year I've been playing at a certain weight, and this year I chose to play at a different weight. So whether it's five pounds lighter or five pounds heavier, I chose to be different in body composition this year," said Dawkins last month.

There's a thought that Dawkins's performance could actually improve, considering the idea that he was playing too heavy over the past few years.

Dec 30, 2018; Orchard Park, NY, USA; \Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (73) against the Miami Dolphins at New Era Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Above all, the Bills need to keep Allen healthy, and a good left tackle is certainly a factor in that equation. By being in better shape, Dawkins lowers his injury risk and increases the likelihood of his availability for the season.

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