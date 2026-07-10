Buffalo Bills' Elite Strength at Critical Position Allows Josh Allen to Thrive

Conventional wisdom tells us that a quarterback can't do much good when he's consistently on his back.

Naturally, five-time NFL MVP finalist Josh Allen works best when adequately protected from opposing pass rushers.

Look no further for the reason as to why the Buffalo Bills spend nearly $40 million per year on starting offensive tackles Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown. Although it's about 13 percent of the entire team's salary cap, it's been money well spent.

Not only has the Bills' offense thrived when Dawkins and Brown have been at the top of their games, the two hog mollies have garnered league-wide attention for their importance to Buffalo's success.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) follows a block by Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (73) on this first down run. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Naming the "NFL's Five Best Tackle Duos for 2026," Sports Illustrated placed the Bills' bookend combination at No. 5 overall.

The San Francisco 49ers (Trent Williams and Colton McKivitz) topped the rankings. The No. 2 Denver Broncos (Garett Bolles and Mike McGlinchey) were the only AFC team higher than the Bills.

"Buffalo’s bookend tackles don’t get enough credit for how successful this offense has been for half a decade. Yes, Josh Allen can create for himself away from the pocket, but he also has the benefit of knowing he has extra time to extend plays because Dawkins and Brown are consistently winning their matchups," said SI national writer Gilberto Manzano.

In 2024, Allen was sacked the least of any quarterback in the NFL. Although he took a higher number of sacks in 2025, the dual threat still found himself with enough time to create on the large majority of his drop backs.

In addition to protecting Allen, Dawkins and Brown have proven to be more than effective on their run blocking assignments with the Bills leading the league in rushing this past season.

"The Bills are also one of the better rushing teams in the league because of the lanes these tackles provide for James Cook, last year’s rushing champion," said Manzano.

Nov 20, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown (79) during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Draft, develop, re-sign blueprint

It's worth mentioning that both Dawkins and Brown are both homegrown talents and Day 2 draft picks by the Bills.

Buffalo selected Dawkins at No. 63 overall in 2017. Four years later, the Bills used the No. 93 overall pick on Brown.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is hoisted in the air by Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown (79) | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Both players earned starting roles as rookies and have never really looked back.

Dawkins, who has five Pro Bowls to his credit, enters the middle season of a three-year contract extension worth $60 million. Brown, who has made 69 career starts at right tackle, is in Year 2 of a four-year, $72 million deal that followed his rookie contract.

NFL's Five Best Tackle Duos for 2026

5. Buffalo Bills: Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown



4. Philadelphia Eagles: Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson



3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Tristan Wirfs and Luke Goedeke



2. Denver Broncos: Garett Bolles and Mike McGlinchey



1. San Francisco 49ers: Trent Williams and Colton McKivitz