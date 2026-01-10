Five questions ahead of Bills vs. Jaguars Wild Card matchup

The Buffalo Bills are getting ready for action as they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars for Wild Card Weekend.

The Bills are the underdogs as the No. 6 seed, but they have always vowed to be competitive, and their playoff experience over the past couple of years should allow them that chance. With the game coming up, we spoke with Jacksonville Jaguars On SI reporter John Shipley to learn more about the team.

What makes the Jaguars so dangerous going into the playoffs?

I’m not sure any quarterback is playing as well as Trevor Lawrence right now. Lawrence has had similar hot streaks before, such as in 2022, but nothing exactly like what he’s done this year. He’s protected the ball while still adding value with his legs and ability to hit jaw-dropping throws. This is easily the best version of Lawrence we’ve ever seen.

What's the biggest weakness for the Jaguars?

The offensive line. The Jaguars have faced injuries along the offensive line essentially all season and while it hasn’t doomed them, it is clear the line is probably around just average. The Jaguars have struggled against elite defensive fronts and it even took the line a drive to adjust to the Tennessee Titans last week.

What's a matchup that could decide the game between the Bills and Jaguars?

Jakobi Meyers vs. Tre’Davious White. Most teams put their No. 1 cornerbacks on Brian Thomas Jr. due to his speed, while Parker Washington is almost exclusively a slot option. That means we should see plenty of battles between Meyers and White on Sunday. White has had a great career, but Meyers is the more dynamic and explosive athlete at this point. This could tip the scales for the Jags.

Is there a case for this being the best Jaguars team of all-time?

It’s certainly one of them. They’re the first AFC South team to win 13 games since one of Peyton Manning’s Colts teams, and they played a tough schedule full of playoff opponents. It’s easily the best team I’ve covered, being a good bit better than the 2022 team. I didn’t cover the 2017 team that went to the AFC Championship Game, but I think this team is better than that one, too.

What’s your prediction for the game?

Jaguars 30, Bills 27. I expect a shootout, but I’m more confident in the Jaguars’ defense getting one key stop than I am the Bills.

