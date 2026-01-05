Two Bills' veterans turn Highmark Stadium farewell into six-figure paydays

The Buffalo Bills hosted one last show at Highmark Stadium on January 4, and two veteran skill players walked away with notable parting gifts.

With a bevy of backups handling the assignment, the Bills cruised to a 35-8 win over the hapless New York Jets in what was, by most accounts, a fulfilling farewell celebration for the building that has housed the team since 1973.

For more reasons than just the electric atmosphere, Bills' tight end Dawson Knox and running back Ty Johnson are sure to remember the 2025 regular season finale for years to come. Both players did enough during the game to trigger season-long contract incentives tied to certain statistical benchmarks (per Spotrac).

Knox and Johnson combined for three of Buffalo's five touchdowns in the win, securing six-figure paydays to kick off the New Year.

Bills tight end Dawson Knox races into the end zone to score the opening touchdown of the game in first quarter against the Jets during the first half of their last regular season game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

TE Dawson Knox

Knox needed only four snaps to hit two incentive marks — one for total receiving yards, one for touchdowns scored — and secure an extra $200,000. His brief appearance against the Jets yielded two receptions for 24 yards and one touchdown. For the season, he totaled 417 yards and four touchdowns on 36 catches.

Having already earned $100,000 by reaching the 250-yard mark earlier in the season, Knox entered the January 4 finale seven yards away from the 400-yard escalator. Converting a 2nd-and-5 on the Bills' first play from scrimmage, the tight end made a seven-yard reception.

Knox subsequently capped Buffalo's opening drive with a 17-yard TD catch. The touchdown was his fourth of the season, triggering a $100,000 payout.

In quarterback Mitch's Trubisky's postgame press conference, it was suggested that Knox reward his teammate for looking his way early.

Trubisky to Knox ‼️



📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/Jf9gQf0kcC — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 4, 2026

"We'll see about that. It'll be a real nice steak," said Trubisky.

The veteran two-way tight end narrowly missed two more pay escalators, and he likely could have hit at least one of them by playing a full game in Week 18.

Knox finished four catches shy of 40 — the benchmark for a $100,000 bonus. Totaling 58 percent of possible offense snaps over the course of the season, he needed to hit 60 percent for an additional $250,000. He already earned $400,000 by finishing above the 55 percent threshold.

Bills tight end Dawson Knox leaps into the stands to celebrate with fans after scoring the opening touchdown of the game in first quarter against the Jets during the first half of their last regular season game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

RB Ty Johnson

With the plan to rest starting running back James Cook after a few early carries, Johnson was going to get his shares of reps, meaning a two-touchdown performance was certainly within the realm of possibility.

Johnson entered the game with three touchdowns to his credit, needing to total five for the season in order to activate a $250,000 contract incentive. Scoring in the second and fourth quarters, the determined running back pulled it off. Making it even sweeter, he did it against the team that cut him in 2023.

RELATED: Bills' running back even more amazed by fanbase after attending special event

Bumping Buffalo's lead to 14-0, Johnson scored on a 3rd-and-5 toss play from the Jets' 6-yard line early in the second quarter. Despite being denied on a subsequent fourth-down goal line play in the second half, he found a way to get in the end zone one more time. Johnson cashed in a short pass to the flat on 1st-and-goal early in the fourth quarter.

Recording two receptions for 20 yards in the game, Johnson needed 37 more to earn another $125,000. He finished the regular season with 263 receiving yards.

Bills running back Ty Johnson scores on a short run off a direct snap against the Jets during their game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

