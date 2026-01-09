Five Bills veterans seek redemption against Jaguars for past playoff defeat

The Buffalo Bills are heading to Jacksonville to face the Jaguars in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs, and their last postseason trip to Duval County eight years ago marked Sean McDermott's first playoff game as the Bills' head coach.

That game, the Bills' first after ending the longest postseason drought in U.S. professional sports at the time, ended unceremoniously. Buffalo fell 10-3 to the Jaguars in the final game before the Josh Allen era began.

However, five players remain from that day, and they now carry those memories as they prepare the next generation for Sunday's critical matchup.

Franchise cornerstone on offense

Dion Dawkins

Oct 5, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (73) pass protects against the New England Patriots in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

NEWS: Bills sign Hairston's replacement, make other moves ahead of Jaguars Wild Card game

Dion Dawkins was a second-round rookie out of Temple in 2017 and made 11 starts at left tackle in relief of Cordy Glenn, who dealt with a nagging foot injury, something not lost, just like Josh Allen's current situation.

Dawkins was uneven as a rookie but showed flashes of promise. Since then, the "Shnowman" has developed into one of the league's most reliable blindside protectors in the NFL, earningfive straight Pro Bowl selections.

He's also been very effective in the run game as his career has gone on, helping pave the way for the NFL's leading rusher, James Cook.

Defensive stalwarts

Jordan Poyer

Nov 16, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Sean Tucker (44) runs the ball against Bills safety Jordan Poyer (21) during the first half of the game at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

TRENDING: Why no one wants to face Jaguars now, including Bills

The Bills reshaped their defense in the 2017 offseason, and their moves paid immediate dividends.

Jordan Poyer arrived in Buffalo as a free agent after making just 10 career starts in four NFL seasons and was initially viewed as a risk. Instead, he easily outperformed his four-year, $13 million contract.

Paired with Micah Hyde, Poyer quickly became part of one of the NFL's top safety duos. The former All-Pro has led the Bills in tackles since 2017, and his return to Buffalo after one season in Miami may be general manager Brandon Beane's best move of the year. Despite playing in just 10 games, Poyer finished second on the team with 70 tackles.

Tre'Davious White

Nov 16, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (27) breaks up a pass intended for Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton (88) in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

RELATED: 3 reasons Bills can beat Jaguars in wild-card round

Tre'Davious White was the first draft pick of the Sean McDermott era, and the return on investment was immediate. The first-round cornerback finished second in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting in 2017 and went on to earn All-Pro honors and Defensive Player of the Year votes in 2019.

After suffering multiple major injuries, including a torn ACL and torn Achilles, White spent a season away from Buffalo. His return, like Poyer's, has paid significant dividends.

The two-time Pro Bowler led the Bills with 10 pass breakups in the regular season and has turned back the clock multiple times in 2025.

Matt Milano

Dec 14, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) sacks New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

MORE: Bills add ex-Jaguars' kicker as injury insurance for playoff game in Jacksonville

A fifth-round pick of the Bills in 2017, Matt Milano became a full-time starter in 2018 after flashing potential in his rookie season. Since then, he has been a fixture in Buffalo's defense, recording 571 career tackles and 66 tackles for loss.

The 2022 first-team All-Pro has played in just 21 regular-season games since 2022 while battling a torn MCL, a torn bicep and most recently a pectoral strain this season.

While healthy, Milano has looked like his old self, delivering vintage performances that still place him among the league's top linebackers.

Special teams ace

Reid Ferguson

Aug 9, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Bills long snapper Reid Ferguson (69) attempts to tackle New York Giants wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (87) in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Long snapper Reid Ferguson may be one of the least-discussed Bills, but his reliability has been unmatched. Signed as an undrafted free agent out of LSU in 2016, Ferguson has appeared in 148 straight regular-season games.

After spending his rookie season on the practice squad, Ferguson became the starter in 2017 and has since been one of the NFL's steadiest long snappers. His durability and leadership have made him an important presence in the locker room.

All five players will play critical roles on Sunday if the Bills are to win their first road playoff game in 34 years.

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —