Three years later, Damar Hamlin 'won the game of life'

It's been nearly three years since Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on that Monday night in Cincinnati.

I recall watching the game with family and friends at the house, and almost immediately, my phone was blowing up with questions like, "Did Hamlin just die on the field?" It was a moment in time that reminded all of us that football is a game, it's a sport, and far too many fans take it much too seriously.

Hamlin's heart stopped that night, but through amazing people and an incredible response, medical personnel were able to restore Hamlin's heartbeat and transport him to the hospital. He remained unconscious throughout, but later woke up in the hospital and asked, "Who won the game?" Dr. Timothy Pritts, chief of surgery and senior trauma surgeon at the University of Cincinnati Health, replied, "Damar, you won the game of life."

Miracles among us, Dr. Marc Siegel

The Buffalo Bills gather as an ambulance parks on the field while CPR is administered to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. | Sam Greene / USA TODAY NETWORK

The events leading up to this moment, and following, are all detailed in Dr. Marc Siegel's book, The Miracles Among Us. Hamlin's situation is just one chapter in this incredible book that details so many medical miracles throughout time. It's a showcase of amazing doctors and the many other first responders, the true heroes in our society.

Hamlin's condition, commotio Cordis, is 97 percent fatal if not treated within three minutes, according to Dr. Siegel. We recently had an opportunity to talk with Dr. Siegel about his book and the chapter about Hamlin's story of survival.

When pressure is on, instinct and training take over

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott takes a knee as Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is tended to on the field. | Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

I’m an Army veteran, and part of that life is going through intense training for all kinds of situations and environments. Even with all that preparation, I used to wonder: If the moment really came, would I respond the way I needed to? When I was in Iraq, those moments happened more often than I’d like to remember, and when they did, I didn’t stop to think, I reacted. The training kicked in, no hesitation, no doubt. I knew exactly what had to be done. In your work as a medical professional, do you find it’s the same, that when the pressure is on, instinct and training take over?

"Yes, that’s completely true, but it's a reaction born of protocol and rehearsal as in this chapter. What we learn in our training, including practicing CPR on plastic models, how to use a defibrillator, and to remove shoulder pads in 20 seconds, and studying equipment over and over, puts it into our reactive DNA. We become the hands that can accomplish a miracle," said Dr. Siegel.

What happened in 1995 that brought more attention to the condition, Commotio Cordis?

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin arrives at the stadium before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In your book, you mentioned that commotio cordis wasn't recognized throughout the medical community until 1995. Why is that, and what happened in 1995 that changed that?

"In 1995, there was a landmark study that pointed to commotio cordis as a significant cause of sudden cardiac death in young athletes. This study was published in the New England Journal of Medicine and documented 25 cases, showing that it resulted from a blow to the chest at a critical point in the cardiac cycle, triggering ventricular fibrillation (quivering of the heart), a frequently fatal arrhythmia," said Dr. Siegel.

Changes brought on by Damar Hamlin's community efforts

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin and Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Raekwon Jones visit a vendor booth at the Heart Dash sponsored by the American Heart Association. | Jeff Romance / USA TODAY NETWORK

We know of Damar's passion for raising CPR awareness and ensuring AEDs are available everywhere. Since Damar's recovery, what is the biggest difference or change you've seen as a result of Damar's efforts?

Dr. Siegel answered, "Damar has headed up initiatives like the Smart Heart Coalition, AEDs for Youth Program, supporting the Federal Hearts Act to create grants for schools to bring in more automatic external defibrillators that save lives. He has also sponsored scholarships for young football players so they can attend college."

Primary message for readers of 'The Miracles Among Us'

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) gestures on the sidelines. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The chapter on Damar is exceptionally informative, and the book is filled with amazing insights. What is the main message you hope readers get, not only from Damar's situation, but from the many others you detail in your book?

Dr. Siegel replied, "That miracles accrue, that the miracle may not always be the one you think it is, that it involves a combination of faith (Damar is religious and spiritual) as well as physical courage and conditioning. That great doctoring and emergency intervention go hand in hand with recognizing the preciousness of the human soul and the need to safeguard it at all costs."

