Josh Allen's December dominance sends a chill across NFL

As Josh Allen dashed through the snow for a 40-yard touchdown to keep the Buffalo Bills within striking distance of the Cincinnati Bengals, a harsh reality struck teams across the NFL.

You do not mess with Josh Allen in December.

Allen won his third Offensive Player of the Week award on Wednesday, being recognized for his 251 yards passing and three touchdowns in addition to his 78 yards rushing and a touchdown on Sunday.

Josh Allen has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week. pic.twitter.com/iymU7kBNTQ — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) December 10, 2025

Stuffed in the snow that day was an MVP-worthy play on a fourth-and-goal early on, with Allen firing a touchdown to Khalil Shakir after holding the ball moving to his right for seven seconds. That's even more amazing when looked at analytically. That play and his performance in general are signs of things to come.

Allen is no stranger to December excellence, evidenced by his 18 total touchdowns in that month last season, including arguably the highlight of his career. It was the most out of any month in his career.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen looks towards a receiver to throw to during second-half action at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 7, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The reigning NFL MVP led the Bills to a 4-1 record in December 2024. Funny enough, the best of those games came in the lone defeat, a Week 14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in which he had the first of two three-passing and three-rushing TD outings.

Allen's brilliance in December dates back to his breakout 2020 season, in which he accounted for 16 total touchdowns while throwing just one interception en route to leading the Bills to a 4-0 record.

Now, things are dire for Allen and Co. as the New England Patriots loom over the Bills in the AFC East race with a revenge game for Buffalo on the horizon, but if anyone can bring the Bills back from the brink, it's Allen.

Oct 5, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) rushes the ball past New England Patriots linebacker Christian Elliss (53). | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

