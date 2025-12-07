Expert panel's one-sided prediction for important Bills vs. Bengals outcome
Joe Burrow is back for the Cincinnati Bengals, but the quarterback's return is apparently not enough to sway Sports Illustrated's weekly NFL prediction panel.
In their second straight game against an AFC North foe, the Buffalo Bills (8-4) host the Bengals (4-8), who are hanging onto their postseason hopes by a thread, for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on December 7.
The game also carries heavy playoff implications for Buffalo, which enters Week 14 as the No. 7 seed in the AFC bracket. The Bills need a home win to remain in contention for the AFC East crown behind the first-place New England Patriots (11-2), and the experts predict that they'll take care of business at Highmark Stadium.
All six panelists picked the Bills to defeat the Bengals in Week 14. While Buffalo is a 5.5-point home favorite on the betting line, all SI panel selections are straight up. It's worth noting that these same six experts all sided with the Bills as road favorites over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 13.
Bills vs. Bengals
Naturally, the matchup evokes memories from the last time the Bengals played in Orchard Park, defeating the Bills, 27-10, in the 2022 AFC Divisional Round. The loss came only weeks after Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game between the two teams.
That Bengals' defense, however, is long gone as is defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, who is now with the Indianapolis Colts. In 2025, Cincinnati ranks last amongst NFL teams in total defense (410.0).
The Bills' offense, which ranks second in the league (381.0) should be able to exploit the Bengals both on the ground and through the air. Cincinnati owns the bottom-ranked pass defense and is next-to-last against the run.
"We respect their team. Good football team. Well-coached football team. Offensively, very explosive. Got some bigtime weapons over there. Our players, we understand the challenge," said Bills' head coach Sean McDermott on Friday in Orchard Park.
Buffalo's top-ranked pass defense (163.2) will certainly be tested by elite wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.
MMQB Week 14 Game Picks
Claire Brennan, associate editor
Pick: Bills
Conor Orr, senior writer
Pick: Bills
Gilberto Manzano, staff writer
Pick: Bills
Matt Verderame, staff writer
Pick: Bills
John Pluym, managing editor
Pick: Bills
Mitch Goldich, senior editor
Pick: Bills
