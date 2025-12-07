Expert panel's one-sided prediction for important Bills vs. Bengals outcome

Joe Burrow is back for the Cincinnati Bengals, but the quarterback's return is apparently not enough to sway Sports Illustrated's weekly NFL prediction panel.

In their second straight game against an AFC North foe, the Buffalo Bills (8-4) host the Bengals (4-8), who are hanging onto their postseason hopes by a thread, for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on December 7.

The game also carries heavy playoff implications for Buffalo, which enters Week 14 as the No. 7 seed in the AFC bracket. The Bills need a home win to remain in contention for the AFC East crown behind the first-place New England Patriots (11-2), and the experts predict that they'll take care of business at Highmark Stadium.

All six panelists picked the Bills to defeat the Bengals in Week 14. While Buffalo is a 5.5-point home favorite on the betting line, all SI panel selections are straight up. It's worth noting that these same six experts all sided with the Bills as road favorites over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 13.

Bills vs. Bengals

Naturally, the matchup evokes memories from the last time the Bengals played in Orchard Park, defeating the Bills, 27-10, in the 2022 AFC Divisional Round. The loss came only weeks after Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game between the two teams.

That Bengals' defense, however, is long gone as is defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, who is now with the Indianapolis Colts. In 2025, Cincinnati ranks last amongst NFL teams in total defense (410.0).

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst (88) celebrates a touchdown catch catches pass in the first quarter during an NFL divisional playoff football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. | Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Bills' offense, which ranks second in the league (381.0) should be able to exploit the Bengals both on the ground and through the air. Cincinnati owns the bottom-ranked pass defense and is next-to-last against the run.

"We respect their team. Good football team. Well-coached football team. Offensively, very explosive. Got some bigtime weapons over there. Our players, we understand the challenge," said Bills' head coach Sean McDermott on Friday in Orchard Park.

Buffalo's top-ranked pass defense (163.2) will certainly be tested by elite wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

MMQB Week 14 Game Picks

Claire Brennan, associate editor

Pick: Bills

Conor Orr, senior writer

Pick: Bills

Gilberto Manzano, staff writer

Pick: Bills

Matt Verderame, staff writer

Pick: Bills

John Pluym, managing editor

Pick: Bills

Mitch Goldich, senior editor

Pick: Bills

