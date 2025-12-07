Bills have an 'easy' button available in Bengals matchup

It's no secret that a strong rushing attack gives teams excellent odds to win in the NFL. And when a team like the Buffalo Bills already lead the league in rushing, it seems obvious this should be the game plan on most days.

The Bills host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in a Week 14 matchup that has playoff vibes for both teams. The Bengals need a win to try to gain ground in the AFC North division, while the Bills are trying to maintain, or improve their seventh seed in the playoff race. The easiest way for the Bills to send the Bengals home with a loss is a heavy dose of James Cook.

James Cook has been Madden cheat code

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) rushes as Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) defends during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

In the last three seasons, the Bills are 12-2 when Cook gets 18 or more carries in the game, including an unbeaten mark of 6-0 this season. In those 14 games, Cook ran for 1,573 yards, a full-season pace of more than 1,900 yards.

The Bengals have been one of the worst defenses in the league in 2025, and are the worst rush defense. It would seem obvious to anyone that giving the ball to Cook 20-plus times would all but guarantee a win for the Bills. The Bengals rank 31st in rushing yards allowed per game and give up an average of 5.1 yards per carry, and have had 14 rushing touchdowns scored against them.

Cook currently sits number two in rushing yards, only 54 yards behind the NFL's leader, Jonathan Taylor. Cook ranks first in carries and is tied for sixth in rushing touchdowns. The Bills have also gotten Cook more involved in the passing game as of late.

Cook needs to be heavily involved in passing game, too

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) celebrates with quarterback Josh Allen (17) after scoring a touchdown against the Houston Texans. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Through the first eight games, Cook was targeted only 15 times in the passing game. Over the last four, he's already been targeted 14 times, which has resulted in 14 receptions, 136 yards, and a touchdown. Getting Cook involved should be a no-brainer for Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady. Cook is an easy button this season.

