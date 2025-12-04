Former sixth-round draft pick spearheading Bills' secondary

When the Buffalo Bills drafted Christian Benford in the 2022 draft, not much was said about the sixth-rounder.

To most fans, he was just an afterthought, another sixth-round pick that probably wouldn't make the roster. All the conversations following that draft were about Bills' first-rounder cornerback Kaiir Elam.

Benford and Elam will always be linked together, but each has gone down very different career paths. Benford earned the starting job over Elam as a rookie, and Elam is now on his third team, while Benford elevated his game, becoming the Bills' top corner and one of the best in the league, despite not earning Pro Bowl honors.

Christian Benford's early struggles

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) makes a catch to score a touchdown against Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

With Benford entering his fourth year in the league, many fans believed this would be the season that the league and other fanbases would come to know Benford for the player Bills fans knew him to be. Instead, he struggled through the first half of the season. The Bills' defense struggled to stop the run, they struggled to stop the pass, they simply struggled, and Benford was part of the problem.

Taylor Rapp wasn't the same, Cole Bishop was still learning, and Maxwell Hairston was on the sidelines with an injury. Finally, Hairston got into the lineup, Rapp went to the IR, Jordan Poyer joined the lineup, and Cole Bishop is playing like a Pro Bowler. Then Benford started hitting his stride and reminded the fans how good he is.

Benford rebounds

Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) dives to break up this pass intended for Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14). | Jamie Germano/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Since Week 6, Benford has been targeted 17 times, allowing nine receptions, 121 yards, and an interception. He hasn't given up a touchdown in that time either. 62 corners that have at least 175 coverage snaps since Week Six. Among that group, Benford ranks fourth in passer rating against (51.3), second in fewest coverage snaps per target (10.9), and third in fewest coverage snaps per reception allowed (20.6).

Week 6 also corresponds with Poyer's arrival to the secondary, which is when Bishop's play elevated. The Bills' secondary has become the team's strength, and Benford playing at an elite level is a significant reason for that. Can the Bills' secondary play a role in carrying the team into and deep into the playoffs?

