Reported Buffalo Bills trade target off the table after being dealt to Jaguars

The Las Vegas Raiders traded WR Jakobi Meyers to the Jacksonville Jaguars after the Buffalo Bills were reported to have interest in him before the trade deadline.

Alex Brasky

Sep 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) runs the ball during the second half against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium.
Sep 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) runs the ball during the second half against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Time is ticking away leading up to the NFL trade deadline, scheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday, and the Buffalo Bills have yet to make a move.

And one of the players they had been targeting is off the board.

The Las Vegas Raiders traded wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, a player the Bills were reportedly pursuing, to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a fourth and sixth-round pick, leaving Buffalo out in the cold as they continue to search for answers in the passing game.

Meyers is a six-year pro, having recorded 33 receptions for 352 yards in seven games played this season. While he may not have been the ultimate answer for the Bills, the 28-year-old would have been an upgrade from what the Bills have been running out there along the outside throughout the 2025 campaign.

Jakobi Meyers
Sep 15, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) and Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) walk off the field after the game at Allegiant Stadium. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The former Raiders WR has a similar skill set to that of Buffalo second-year WR Keon Coleman, which would have made him a bit of a redundancy within the Bills’ WR corps. With that said, with Coleman failing to make a significant impact this season, Meyers would have been a welcome addition for Offensive Coordinator Joe Brady, quarterback Josh Allen and company.

Now, with a few hours remaining until the deadline, the Bills must turn their attention to other potential trade targets. General Manager Brandon Beane has a history of waiting until the 11th hour before pulling the trigger, with three of his previous pre-deadline deals taking place after 3 p.m.

Don’t give up hope yet, Bills fans. A move could still be on the way.

