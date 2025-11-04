Reported Buffalo Bills trade target off the table after being dealt to Jaguars
Time is ticking away leading up to the NFL trade deadline, scheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday, and the Buffalo Bills have yet to make a move.
And one of the players they had been targeting is off the board.
The Las Vegas Raiders traded wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, a player the Bills were reportedly pursuing, to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a fourth and sixth-round pick, leaving Buffalo out in the cold as they continue to search for answers in the passing game.
Meyers is a six-year pro, having recorded 33 receptions for 352 yards in seven games played this season. While he may not have been the ultimate answer for the Bills, the 28-year-old would have been an upgrade from what the Bills have been running out there along the outside throughout the 2025 campaign.
The former Raiders WR has a similar skill set to that of Buffalo second-year WR Keon Coleman, which would have made him a bit of a redundancy within the Bills’ WR corps. With that said, with Coleman failing to make a significant impact this season, Meyers would have been a welcome addition for Offensive Coordinator Joe Brady, quarterback Josh Allen and company.
Now, with a few hours remaining until the deadline, the Bills must turn their attention to other potential trade targets. General Manager Brandon Beane has a history of waiting until the 11th hour before pulling the trigger, with three of his previous pre-deadline deals taking place after 3 p.m.
Don’t give up hope yet, Bills fans. A move could still be on the way.
