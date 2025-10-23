Potential options as NFL insider reports Buffalo Bills actively pursuing WR trade
For weeks, the Buffalo Bills have been the subject of trade rumors.
And those rumors have suddenly become more real.
Bills in WR market
CBS Sports’ NFL insider Jonathan Jones has reported that the Bills are a team to follow when it comes to a possible move for a wide receiver before the Nov. 4 deadline.
“An interesting team to watch is Buffalo,” wrote Jones. “The Bills have been up and down the last few weeks, but GM Brandon Beane has made deals in each of the past two offseasons. He sent out for Rasul Douglas in 2023 and got Amari Cooper last fall. Some believe he could go after a receiver again.”
That’s sure to be music to the ears of Bills’ fans, who have been clamoring for their team to bolster a position that has lacked talent since trading Stefon Diggs before the start of the 2024 season.
State of WR position
To begin the 2025 campaign, former second-round pick Keon Coleman has been the team’s leading target-getter, but has produced disappointing results. Through the first six games of the year, Coleman has been targeted 35 times, but hasrecorded just 237 yards and two touchdowns on 24 receptions, with much of that production coming during an eight-reception, 112-yard, one-touchdown Week 1 performance against the Baltimore Ravens.
Fellow WR Khalil Shakir is close behind, having accumulated 34 targets, which he has turned into 25 receptions for 268 yards and two touchdowns. After a strong 2024 campaign, the 2022 fifth-round pick’s contributions have leveled out a bit during his fourth professional season.
Beyond Shakir and Coleman, Bills WRs have not offered much.
Joshua Palmer has just 12 receptions on the year and is now facing a potential multi-game absence due to ankle and knee injuries sustained during Buffalo’s Week 6 meeting with the Atlanta Falcons. Elsewhere, Elijah Moore has been underwhelming despite a load of preseason hype, and Curtis Samuel remains oft-injured, making him an unreliable option. With Palmer injured, Tyrell Shavers may see an increased workload this week, but the former undrafted free agent is not a game-breaker by any means.
Trade possibilities
Without anything resembling a bona fide No. 1 target, there is a chance the Bills take a bigger swing this time around than they did a season ago upon bringing Cooper to Buffalo.
Three players come to mind when considering potential trade targets, including New Orleans Saints WR Chris Olave, Las Vegas Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers and Tennessee Titans WR Calvin Ridley, all of whom have been posed as options for the Bills over the past several weeks.
Saints' star
Olave is the most intriguing. The 25-year-old pass catcher has enjoyed a strong four-year career and is coming off two straight games with nearly 100 yards receiving. The speedy outside receiver recorded six receptions for 98 yards in a Week 5 loss to the New England Patriots and followed that up with five receptions for 98 yards and two touchdowns in a Week 6 defeat at the hands of the Chicago Bears.
In his three previous professional campaigns, Olave never recorded a lesser average than 12.5 yards per reception. He is under contract through the 2026 season.
Raiders' receiver
Meyers has already submitted a trade request to his current team that has yet to be fulfilled, but there remains a strong possibility that he will be dealt over the next couple of weeks. The 28-year-old missed his team’s Week 7 matchup due to knee and toe injuries, but it does not appear as if the ailments will require an extended absence.
In six games played this season, the six-year pro has recorded 29 receptions for 329 yards. Meyers is a high-IQ receiver with reliable route-running and pass-catching ability. He will become a free agent at the conclusion of the 2025 season.
Titans' target
Finally, Ridley has cropped up in trade rumors in recent days after the Titans made a change at head coach and appear set to give up on the current campaign. The 30-year-old missed Week 7 due to a hamstring injury, but the ailment does not appear as if it will keep him out long-term.
Ridley has recorded 290 yards receiving on 16 receptions this season, an impressive average of 18.1 yards per reception. He has recorded back-to-back seasons with 1,000-plus yards receiving, and with the Bills lacking a downfield target, Ridley could potentially step in and offer a considerable boost for the team’s current crop of wide receivers.
If the Bills made a move for Ridley, it would require a bit of salary-cap gymnastics. The seven-year pro’s current contract has two years remaining, with a cap number of over $26 million in each season. The Bills have about $2.5 million of available cap space, per various projections.
