Rookie Report Card: Grading Every Bills Rookie's Performance After Bye Week

Six games and seven weeks into the 2026 NFL season, the Buffalo Bills need more production from their rookie class.

Coming out of the bye week, and returning to Western New York after two games on the West Coast, this puts the Bills in an ideal position to integrate their draft picks into the gameplan more.

For now, here's a grade for every rookie based on production and performance so far this season.

OLB TJ Parker: C

The plan for Parker was never for him to take a majority of edge rusher snaps in Year 1. With Greg Rousseau, Bradley Chubb and Michael Hoecht already in the room, Parker is a long-term bet that will hopefully pay off.

For now, the second round pick has half a sack, 16 total tackles, and a forced fumble, recording just four QB pressures on 118 snaps.

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive linemen Spencer Burford (70) and Kolton Miller (74) block Buffalo Bills defensive linemen Greg Gaines (97) and TJ Parker (99) during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CB Davison Igbinosun: B+

IGB has been the highlight of the rookie class to start the season. Thrust into action when Christian Benford battled a toe injury and Maxwell Hairston was benched, the Ohio State product has lived up to the scouting report of sticky man coverage skills.

His 244 defensive snaps lead the team's rookies by far, and he's already recorded seven pass breakups this season (the most by any rookie in the NFL).

Per PFF, Igbinosun has allowed 17 receptions on 29 targets for 211 yards and two touchdowns, while surrendering just a 58.6 reception percentage.

He's had his ups and downs, but has exceeded expectations for a rookie playing one of the most difficult positions in the sport. If he can cut down on his penalties (already six this season) that would help elevate his game even more.

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Davison Igbinosun (21) reacts after a play against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR Skyler Bell: D

Bell has only been active for two games this season, seeing three targets and recording zero receptions. I went back and watched all three of his targets, and all three were either bad balls or bad decisions by Allen trying to force it to the rookie.

The UConn product has played 69 snaps yet is still waiting for his first NFL touch in an offense that's desperate for more contribution from the WR room.

Kaleb Elarms-Orr: C+

After the fourth round pick looked like he was pushing Dorian Williams for a starting role over the summer, perhaps the TCU product will see more playing time if the LBs continue to struggle.

In 74 defensive snaps, the rookie's recorded 12 tackles, one stop and a pass breakup. His coverage numbers aren't great, allowing nine receptions on 10 targets for 125 yards, but he hasn't charted a missed tackle yet this season.

Jalon Kilgore: B-

Like Bell, Kilgore has appeared in just two games so far this season, recording a key pass breakup on third down against the Raiders, only to surrender a deep touchdown on the following drive by not getting enough depth on his dropback.

We'll need more than 11 defensive snaps to see if Kilgore's play will have more positive or negative swings, and he's got a great chance to show just that on Sunday with CJ Gardner-Johnson facing a one-game suspension.

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Jalon Kilgore (29) breaks up a pass intended for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) in the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tommy Doman: A

Doman's everything the Bills hoped for when they drafted the Florida Gator in the seventh round.

He's currently second amongst all punters in EPA per punt above expected, ironically trailing only Matt Araiza.

He's punted just twelve times, but currently holds the franchise records in yards per punt (48.7), net yards per punt (46) and percentage of punts downed inside the 20 yard line (50%).

Jude Bowry, Zane Durant, Ar'maj Reed-Adams: Incomplete

Three of Buffalo's rookies have yet to play a snap this season, including both offensive linemen drafted.

For Reed-Adams, it's a win that he merely made the 53 man roster as a seventh round pick.

Durant is currently on IR with a neck injury in training camp, and the Bills are probably in no rush to bring him back given the current numbers game that would come with activating him.

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills punter Tommy Doman Jr. (39) punts during the third quarter against the New England Patriots at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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