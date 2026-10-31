Five Most Important Bills' Players to Watch vs. Ravens in Week 8

The Buffalo Bills are about to enter one of the most difficult stretches of their 2026 schedule over the next several weeks, and it begins with an ultra-important conference matchup at home against the Baltimore Ravens on November 1 at 1 p.m. ET.

Coming off a much-needed bye in Week 7, the Bills will now look to capture their third win in a row in order to keep pace in the race for the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs later on in January.

But, it won’t be easy.

Despite receiving some worrisome injury news elsewhere on the roster, Baltimore will finally get franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson back into the fold for Sunday’s road game versus Buffalo. It's expected to provide an obvious boost to a reeling Ravens’ squad that has dropped two straight games with Jackson on the sideline due to an injured left ankle.

Oct. 4, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens' quarterback Lamar Jackson looks to the opposing sideline during the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prior to his injury, Baltimore was sitting at 3-1 and looked to be a legitimate Super Bowl contender under first-year head coach Jesse Minter, but it’s up for debate now . . . especially with the way the rest of the AFC North division is shaking out at the current moment.

So, with that in mind, expect Jackson and the Ravens to be extra motivated in Western New York on Sunday afternoon to right the ship.

Here are five key Bills’ players who can help prevent that nightmare scenario from happening the day after Halloween.

1. OLB Gregory Rousseau

Oct. 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Buffalo Bills' outside linebacker Gregory Rousseau (15) lines up prior to a snap against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through four games of the 2026 NFL campaign, Bills’ sixth-year veteran outside linebacker Gregory Rousseau seemed to be destined for greatness within Buffalo’s new 3-4 scheme under first-year defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard this season.

Leading the league in sacks and pressures at that point in time, the sky appeared to be the limit. However, since Buffalo’s unfortunate loss to quarterback Drake Maye and the New England Patriots in Week 5, the 6-foot-6, 266-pound pass-rusher has seemingly disappeared on defense.

Yes, Rousseau had a critical game-changing blocked field goal in the team’s victory on Monday Night Football against the Los Angeles Rams on October 12, but that’s about the only noticeable thing he’s done on the field over the last two games.

The once dominant defender in September has gone missing over the last several weeks, and it’s time that he’s found again.

With quarterback Lamar Jackson likely back in the lineup this week, it’ll be imperative that Buffalo’s defense get sustained pressure on Jackson while also keeping him from running outside of the pocket.

It’ll be easier said than done, but Rousseau’s incredible length can be an extreme barrier to get around, so he’ll need to use it to his advantage when coming off the edge on Jackson.

He’ll also need to continue being a stalwart up front against the running game and Derrick Henry, who is still sixth in the NFL right now in rushing with 579 yards on the ground despite being 32 years old.

2. DL Ed Oliver

Sep. 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills' defensive lineman Ed Oliver (91) takes the field prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Former top-10 pick Ed Oliver has had a rough couple of years for more reasons than one.

It seemed like Oliver was on the verge of a breakout year last season following a dominant performance against, ironically, the Ravens in Week 1, but injuries ultimately derailed his 2025 campaign.

Then, devastating personal matters and more aggravating injuries clouded his summer heading into his eighth season in the National Football League, and so far his fall production on the field definitely hasn’t been what some teammates thought was about to happen for Oliver coming out of training camp.

It’s undoubtedly been a blur given all of the outstanding circumstances surrounding Oliver this year, but hopefully he can manage to find his stride at some point this season.

Buffalo Bills' defensive lineman Ed Oliver sacks Baltimore Ravens' quarterback Lamar Jackson before he can get the pass off during first-half action against the Ravens at the old Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, on Sept. 7, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The former University of Houston standout is capable of being a true game-wrecker when in the right state of health and frame of mind, and that type of player is exactly what Buffalo is searching for up on the defensive front alongside budding superstars Deone Walker and Gregory Rousseau this season.

If Oliver can even contribute a single game-altering play, then it could be the difference between a win and a loss for the Bills against the Ravens on Sunday. Remember, Oliver’s forced fumble late in the fourth quarter of the 2025 season opener against Baltimore was the difference-maker last September.

A similar sequence of events could be what turns the tide in Buffalo’s favor once again this November.

3. CB Davison Igbinosun

Oct. 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Buffalo Bills' cornerback Davison Igbinosun (21) reacts after a play against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Outside of maybe inside linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr, no other rookie made as much noise this offseason for Buffalo than former Ohio State standout cornerback Davison Igbinosun, who the team selected in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft in April.

And, now that summertime buzz has turned into a starting role for Igbinosun opposite fellow cornerback Christian Benford over the last several weeks within Jim Leonhard’s more man-heavy scheme.

It’s been an interesting development, and Igbinosun has been holding his own so far against opposing receivers as he leads the Bills and is tied for fifth in the NFL with seven pass breakups through six games according to StatMuse.

NFL Rookie Leader in Forced Incompletions This Season:



🌰 Davison Igbinosun, Bills: 7@OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/XMuLRtUQyM — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 28, 2026

Now, this weekend he’ll—at least sometimes—be faced with the challenge of covering speedy Ravens’ wideout Zay Flowers, who is currently first in the AFC and seventh in the NFL in receiving yards with 608 yards and three touchdowns on 40 receptions despite playing the last three weeks with backup quarterback Tyler Huntley throwing him the ball.

It’ll be a major test for whoever is lined up opposite of Flowers, and Igbinosun will have to be up for the task whenever he’s ultimately presented with the opportunity on Sunday afternoon.

4. WR D.J. Moore

Sep. 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills' wide receiver D.J. Moore (2) reacts to his touchdown against the Houston Texans in the third quarter at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Much like the aforementioned Lamar Jackson for Baltimore, wide receiver D.J. Moore has been sidelined recently as he was just forced to miss back-to-back games for the first time in his NFL career due to a shoulder ailment that he’s been dealing with since Week 2 this season.

Moore was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but it still appears as if he’ll be back in the starting lineup for the Bills on Sunday.

With that in mind, it’ll be important that he gets back to the type of player he was in Week 1 against the Houston Texans when he hauled in five catches on eight targets for 100 yards and a touchdown.

Quarterback Josh Allen can’t do it all on his own—even if he still tries to sometimes—and it’ll be important for other playmakers like Moore to step up in this critical AFC matchup with the Ravens, who are currently allowing the 12th fewest yards in the NFL to opposing offenses at just 317.4 yards per game.

The Allen-Moore connection needs to come alive, especially considering that Baltimore is surrendering just 220.9 yards per game through the air heading into the critical matchup, as well.

5. RB James Cook

Oct. 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Buffalo Bills' running back James Cook III (4) carries the ball in the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Allen, Moore, and the rest of the passing offense aren’t able to get things going, then running back James Cook III and Co. will have to find a way to make it work on the ground.

Considering Baltimore is just as stingy versus the pass as the run, though, it might be tough sledding.

The Ravens have allowed just 96.6 rushing yards per game so far through seven weeks of the season, and the most that the defense has given up to a single runner this fall is 98 yards to both the Indianapolis Colts’ Jonathan Taylor and the Dallas Cowboys’ Javonte Williams back in September.

Since then, however, the team held Atlanta Falcons’ running back Bijan Robinson—the NFL’s leading rusher entering this weekend’s slate of games—to just 86 yards and no touchdowns back on October 11, and no other individual runner has eclipsed the 41-yard mark since then.

Needless to say, it’ll be up to Cook III to create yardage with every crease he’s given in order to keep the offense on schedule.

Like previously mentioned above with veteran wideout D.J. Moore, quarterback Josh Allen will need some help from his teammates on that side of the ball in order to come out victorious against a tough defense like Baltimore because it just might be Buffalo’s toughest test to date.

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