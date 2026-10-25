Five Bills' Players Powering NFL's Hottest Special Teams Unit

The Buffalo Bills are scoring points at a higher frequency than any other NFL club, and they're also enjoying a noticeable advantage over their opponents on special teams.

The Bills have been particularly sharp on specials during their back-to-back road victories, earning praise from head coach Joe Brady in the wake of the October 18 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

"Loving the way, the confidence that our special teams is playing with and the standard that they kind of showed and have to keep going," said Brady.

Oct 12, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Buffalo Bills place kicker Tyler Bass (16) celebrates with teammates after kicking a game winning field goal during overtime against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Buffalo has climbed up to second overall in DVOA special teams metrics, and coordinator Jeff Rodgers is Bills On SI Assistant Coach of the Year at the bye week.

As for the players who are making it happen, here are five individuals who are spearheading the Bills' special teams success.

LB Joe Andreessen

Andreessen has not seen a defensive rep yet this season, but he's on the field for 77 percent of special teams snaps. The Bills recognized his importance by signing the local product to a two-year contract extension last month.

Affectionately known as Buffalo Joe, Andreessen leads the team with nine special teams tackles, and he's a key reason why the kick and punt coverage has been so effective.

"I thought our kickoff [coverage] team was elite yesterday, and I think we had like 12 different guys in on tackles," said Brady. "I mean, I showed the whole team. I just showed every kickoff over and over and over. It's just guys making plays."

Oct 12, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Joe Andreessen (44) reacts after a blocked Los Angeles Rams field goal during overtime at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

K Tyler Bass

After missing the entire 2025 campaign due to a core muscle injury, Bass has returned in grand fashion. He has made 13 consecutive field goal attempts to start the season.

After nailing the walk-off 45-yard winner on Monday Night Football against the Los Angeles Rams, Bass hit four field goals in the 33-30 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. It was his third 3+ field goal performance on the road this season, going 3-for-3 against the Rams and the Houston Texans.

Oct 12, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Buffalo Bills place kicker Tyler Bass (16) celebrates after kicking a game winning field goal during overtime Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

P Tommy Doman

The seventh-round rookie punter has been an upgrade over Mitch Wishnowsky after beating out the veteran for a roster spot in training camp.

Doman is netting 46.0 yards per punt, which would lead the NFL if he met the minimum attempts required (2.5/game). Six of his 12 punts have pinned the opponent inside its own 20-yard line. He has no touchbacks and has forced fair catches in multiple key spots.

The rookie punted twice last time out against the Raiders, netting 47.5 yards per boot and allowing no return yards. In the opener against the Texans, he punted twice to the tune of 54.5 net yards per kick.

"I hate when Tommy punts, but he had some elite hang time yesterday. He was able to pin the one inside the 10," said Brady one day after the Week 6 win.

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills punter Tommy Doman Jr. (39) punts during the third quarter against the New England Patriots at New Highmark Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RS Greg Dortch

The Bills post-cutdown day pickup has been the perfect addition for the return game. Dortch has been steady and consistent as the primary punt returner and occasional kickoff returner.

Dortch totaled 84 return yards last time out in Las Vegas, including an impressive 22-yard punt return. For the season, he's averaging 10.1 yards per punt return.

"Dortch, I'm surprised he didn't fair catch one, but he was an arm away from maybe cribbing one," said Brady.

Above all, Dortch appears to consistently exercise good judgement when fielding kicks. He's also protected the ball well.

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Greg Dortch (19) returns a kick in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

KR Ray Davis

Davis appeared to start slow, but he's suddenly back on top of the NFL in kick return average (31.0). The 2025 All-Pro selection has opened back-to-back road games by ripping off big kick returns.

"All-Pro Ray Davis, outstanding two games in a row," said Brady.

He took the opening kickoff 70 yards on Monday Night Football in Week 5. Last time out, he ran it back 40 yards against the Raiders. Both returns set up field goals.

Oct 12, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Ray Davis (7) returns a kickoff as Los Angeles Rams punter Ethan Evans (42) defends during the first quarter | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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