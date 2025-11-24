Many fans were disappointed with the Buffalo Bills' regime when they selected wide receiver Keon Coleman 33rd overall in the second round of the NFL draft. Regardless of where you stood on the selection, it's doubtful anyone would have predicted what's taken place over the last two weeks.

There are questions about Coleman's maturity and professionalism, but his on-field production is also in question.

MORE: Ex-Bills' personnel director says 'just cut Keon Coleman'

Coleman was expected to make a jump in his second year, and he was making plays throughout training camp. In Week 1, he was instrumental in the Bills' comeback win. He hasn't done much since then, and some believe the Bills aren't using him correctly.

Chad Ochocinco on Keon Coleman benching

Cincinnati Bengals receiver Chad Ochocinco during media day for Super Bowl XLV at Cowboys Stadium. | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

In a recent episode of Inside the NFL on X, Ryan Clark posed the question to retired All-Pro wide receiver Chad Ochocinco, "What message did Sean McDermott and the Buffalo Bills organization send to Keon Coleman?" Ochocinco said, "Your time is ticking."

Ochocinco continued, "When we were all young, we were late. When you're an important piece, you're a valuable piece to an offense, and they need you. And they can actually have you sit out a whole game and then have a game like that and be as productive as they were offensively. It's a sign that they don't need you."

MORE: Bills send loud message to underachieving WR, again tabbing him as gameday inactive

The Bills offense was explosive in the first game without Coleman but struggled against the Texans in Coleman's second game absence. The sample size is too small to be able to determine what impact Coleman would have had in either game. Will Coleman return in Week 13 for the Bills when they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers?

Ochocinco offers mentorship

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman fumbles the ball while being pursued by New England Patriots linebacker Robert Spillane. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's unclear how Coleman will respond on the field when he does return, but we know this offseason, he can turn to Ochocinco for some help.

"Keon, I know you probably gonna see this, come on down here, work with your boy, I get you right," said Ochocinco.

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —