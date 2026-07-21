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Buffalo Bills' Summertime Schedule With All Important Dates Through August

The Buffalo Bills welcomed rookies to town for training camp on July 21 with veterans scheduled to report on July 28 in Pittsford.
Ralph Ventre|
Bills quarterback Josh Allen having some fun while warming up for a training camp practice.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen having some fun while warming up for a training camp practice. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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And so it begins.

A new era of Buffalo Bills' football is officially underway with first-year head coach Joe Brady leading the charge.

The team's rookies were required to report to Orchard Park for training camp on Tuesday, July 21. The Bills shared the rookie report day with the Houston Texans, Miami Dolphins and Carolina Panthers.

Buffalo's veterans will follow next week, scheduled to arrive at St. John Fisher University on July 28 with the first practice set for July 29.

The Bills will hold seven practices on the college campus with the final one happening on Friday, August 7. All practices kick off at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Bills' training camp
Jul 23, 2025; Rochester, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills fans attend the first day of training camp at St. John Fisher University. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Then, Buffalo breaks camp earlier than usual and returns home to Orchard Park, where the team will open the new Highmark Stadium by hosting the annual Return of the Blue & Red practice on Saturday, August 8 at 7 p.m. ET.

With the Return of the Blue & Red event restricted to Bills' season ticket holders, the organization added another open practice on Tuesday, August 18 at Highmark Stadium. Tickets for the 8:30 a.m. session were available to the public through TicketMaster, and reportedly sold out in under 25 minutes.

Josh Allen
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen makes his way around the stadium playing catch with children during the Return of the Blue Red practice at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Aug.1, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Bills will hit the road for a joint practice with the Cleveland Browns on August 20 ahead of their Preseason Week 2 exhibition (August 22).

Buffalo's three-game preseason schedule, which features two home games in the brand new stadium, kicks off against the Carolina Panthers on August 15 in Orchard Park. After the aforementioned trip to Cleveland, the Bills close out the preseason slate at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers on August 27.

Important Summer Dates

July 21 — Rookies report

July 28 — Veterans report

July 29 — First practice (SJF)

August 8 — Return of the Blue & Red (Highmark)

August 15 — Preseason opener (Highmark)

August 27 — Preseason ends

August 30 — Roster deadline (4 pm ET)

August 31 — Waiver claims due (1 pm ET)

September 13 — Week 1 at Texans

Joe Brady
Offensive coordinator Joe Brady calls out during drills on the opening day of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford Wednesday, July 24, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bills' Scheduled Practices

July 29 — @ St. John Fisher (8:30 am)

July 30 — @ St. John Fisher (8:30 am)

August 1 — @ St. John Fisher (8:30 am)

August 3 — @ St. John Fisher (8:30 am)

August 4 — @ St. John Fisher (8:30 am)

August 6 — @ St. John Fisher (8:30 am)

August 7 — @ St. John Fisher (8:30 am)

August 8 — Blue & Red @ Highmark (7 pm)

August 18 — @ Highmark (8:30 am)

Bills' Preseason Game Schedule

Preseason Game 1
HOME — August 15 vs. Panthers, 1 p.m.

Preseason Game 2
AWAY — August 22 at Browns, 4 p.m.

Preseason Game 3
HOME — August 27 vs. Steelers, 7 p.m.

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Published | Modified
Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.