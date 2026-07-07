Bills New Stadium Discourse Already Becoming Toxic After Open Practices Spark Fans' Anger

Training camp is not even underway and the discourse surrounding the Buffalo Bills’ new stadium now open in time for the 2026 season has already become incredibly polarizing.

Last week, it was revealed that the Bills’ annual Return of the Blue and Red scrimmage, the team’s lone open training camp practice scheduled for Highmark Stadium at the time, will be an event open only to season ticket holders. The session is slated for Saturday, Aug. 8.

That revelation infuriated some blue collar fans who weren’t able to splurge for the personal seat licenses [PSLs], of which 54,000 were sold, required to purchase season tickets. Many hoped to get their chance at a glimpse of the majestic new stadium during the scrimmage.

The PSLs for the new Bills stadium cost fans anywhere from four-to-five figures. A hefty price tag for any hard-working Western New Yorker.

However, among the expected benefits for season ticket holders was that they would get first dibs at their tickets for all events hosted by the Bills inside the Erie County-owned stadium. A nice added bonus for those who forked over the cash for PSLs.

Initially, the team followed through on that promise with the news regarding the limited access to the Return of the Blue and Red scrimmage. With that said, a sudden change has threatened that pledge, leaving a few fans scratching their head mere months after opening their pocketbooks.

Another Bills open practice has been scheduled

The crowd cheers and hold out their hands as Josh Allen runs around the stadium high-fiving everyone before leaving. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On Sunday, the Buffalo News reported that first-year head coach Joe Brady sparked an idea to allow non-season ticket holders a chance to watch an open practice at the new stadium. That’s led the Bills to schedule another session, set for Tuesday, Aug. 18, which will be open to those who didn’t pony up for season tickets. Tickets will become available on July 21, according to the News.

Some were up in arms over the decision, particularly a group of PSL owners, given what they were led to believe upon purchasing their licenses.

“Explain how this is fair to the PSL holders who paid THOUSANDS for their seats and as far as the contract states explicitly, we get our seats for any Bills sanctioned events,” a fan posted to X. “Why are [there] PSLs if they aren’t honored for all events?"

Other fans were a bit more rational in questioning the decision.

“I really don’t care about this more power to everyone who gets to go, but this sounds an awful lot like the Bills are already in breach of our PSL contracts before stadium doors have even opened,” posted another.

Then there were those who celebrated the move by the team.

“As a season ticket holder that paid for PSLs, I think this is great!” posted another fan. “I have three chances to see the stadium before the season starts. I don’t need to see it a fourth. For those that get into this practice, enjoy.”

And then there were some who have seemingly dissociated themselves from the entire situation, which has grown more toxic than the black mold discovered by Gordon Ramsay growing in the walk-in refrigeration unit of a dive bar in the midwest during a late-night rerun of Kitchen Nightmares.

“If I never read anything about either side of this argument ever again, it will be too soon. Everyone is annoying and needs more hobbies,” posted another. “I’m already over this season and it hasn’t started yet.”

Things are getting messy for the Bills and their fans

The field seen from field level behind the end zone during a media tour of the new Highmark Stadium, home of the Buffalo Bills, Tuesday, June 23, 2026 in Orchard Park. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This whole thing has turned into quite the dilemma.

The Bills thought they nipped things in the bud with an additional practice open to the public. However, all that has done has opened the floodgates for even more fans to express their ire with the organization more than two months before kickoff against the Detroit Lions in Buffalo’s home opener, scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 17 at 8:15 p.m. on Amazon Prime.

There’s plenty of time for fences to be mended, but as for now, the Bills don’t seem to be seeing eye to eye with some of their fans. And that’s not a good way to open a brand new, over $2 billion stadium, nearly half of which was funded by taxpayer money.

It will be interesting to see how this all plays out and if the team and its fanbase can get back on track leading into the start of the regular season.