Bills Continue Limiting Fan Access With Latest Training Camp Change

One of the reasons the Buffalo Bills are such an easy team to root for is their connection with the fans. Lovingly known as the Bills Mafia, these diehard fans have been with the team throughout many years of struggles, and they've remained faithful, even as the team has failed to capitalize on their recent contender status.

For years, those fans have enjoyed excellent access to their favorite team. That access, however, has become more limIted this year. Earlier this offseason, fans learned that there would be three fewer open practices to attend during training camp at St. John Fisher University. Now, they learned one more event will be off-limits for many fans.

Changes to annual Return of the Blue & Red scrimmage

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen, the only player wearing a red helmet, during the Return of the Blue & Red practice. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

According to Ryan Talbot of Syracuse.com, season ticket holders were recently informed that they would have sole access to the annual Return of the Blue & Red scrimmage at the new Highmark Stadium. In years past, this event has been open for anybody to purchase tickets, but now it has become an event for season ticket holders.

“Every season ticket member will receive their seats for the Blue & Red event on Saturday, August 8th,” the e-mail reads via Talbot. “This is a season ticket member event only now. Not a general admission event like it has been in the past.”

If we look at this objectively, the move does make sense. Season ticket holders paid for PSLs to have access to their seats. For that reason, it makes sense that they would be given the right to attend such events.

For fans who don't have season tickets, however, the announcement is likely to be disappointing. Many Of those fans already felt as though their access was being limited with the drop in open practices. They also have expressed frustration at feeling priced out of the much more expensive new stadium. Now, they might not be able to get the up close look at the Bills during the annual scrimmage, which is often a more affordable way for fans to see their favorite team in person.

Changes like this often occur when a frachise decides to build a state-of-the-art stadium. The Bills had called the old Highmark Stadium home since 1973, and while it might have been out of date compared to some of the new NFL homes, it was a place that fans could afford to go and watch games. That's becoming much more difficult now, which is why the latest news is sure to disappoint many members of the Bills Mafia.