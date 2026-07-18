MLB All-Star Ernie Clement Shares Bills Mafia Tailgate Tales

Current MLB all-star and Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Ernie Clement, who is also a utility player for the franchise, recently led all American-League players in Phase 1 voting.

It has been quite the season so far in 2026 for him. And, he hopes that his individual success on the baseball diamond leaks over to his favorite football team—the Buffalo Bills—on the gridiron this fall, as well.

Outside of his third year in the majors back in 2023, this spring and summer has been the best statistical output of his career.

June 26, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Texas Rangers center fielder Wyatt Langford (36) steals second base as Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Ernie Clement (22) takes the throw from home plate during the first inning of a Major League Baseball game at the Rogers Centre | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Clement, Blue Jays hoping to charge back into playoff race

Through 93 games, the former Virginia Cavaliers and Buffalo Bisons standout recorded 106 hits prior to the recent all-star break in Major League Baseball—which included 23 doubles, 32 RBIs, and eight home runs—for the Blue Jays, as well as a batting average of .296 and an on-base percentage of .433 according to StatMuse.

Undoubtedly, it has the major-leaguer thinking of what’s to come this fall for him and his teammates if they can just figure out how to climb back into the playoff field.

Toronto is currently two-and-a-half games back in the AL wild-card standings.

March 31, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Ernie Clement (22) hits an RBI double against the Colorado Rockies in the seventh inning of a Major League Baseball game | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But, even if the Blue Jays don’t find a way to claw back into contention before it’s too late, the infielder has some backup plans for late September and October.

Finger Lakes native grew up loving Buffalo Bills football, and still does

A native of Rochester, New York, who attended Brighton High School before ultimately graduating in 2014, the now 30-year-old right-handed batter is a well-known member of Bills Mafia.

And, in a recent interview with ESPN insider and reporter Jeff Passan, Clement relayed that—while he’s still focused on the second half of the current baseball season—he’s also excited for the upcoming 2026 NFL season, especially for his beloved Bills under the guidance of former 2024 MVP quarterback Josh Allen and first-year head coach Joe Brady.

March 28, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Buffalo Bills WR Joshua Palmer (left) performs a jersey swap with Toronto Blue Jays infielder Ernie Clement (right) while posing for a photo during batting practice prior to the start of a Major League Baseball game at the Rogers Centre | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hoping to attend a game or two this season at the new Highmark Stadium, Clement wasn’t shy about divulging his tailgating secrets to Passan, either.

Yes, Clement has gone through a table—don’t worry, he’s been properly initiated into the Mafia—but, have you ever heard of a “Wedge,” Bills fans?

Well, if you’re not a local Rochesterian, then you probably haven’t.

What the heck is a “Wedge,” Bills Mafia? It might be your new go-to tailgate beverage

“We do a great tailgate with my buddy and ‘Precious', his big Bills RV, (that) every other trip probably breaks down, and we have to end up Ubering home. But, it’s just worth it to rev her up and get her going,” Toronto Blue Jays’ infielder Ernie Clement said in an interview with ESPN recently.

“It’s so much fun. We have a great crew. Drinks flow pretty good. The beers are going. The ‘Wedges’ are going. That’s a Rochester thing. A little vodka, a little Fresca, (and) OJ in there. That’s kind of a staple in Rochester.

A pair of Bills Mafia members are geared up and ready for the Buffalo Bills' playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Orchard Park, New York, on January 22, 2023. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I’m more of a Blue Light guy, though. If I start drinking vodka at 8 a.m., it’s going to be a bad day.”

Well, that certainly settles it. Bills Mafia members can claim the 2026 MLB all-star as one of their own.

Who knows?

Fans might even be able to catch Clement at a tailgate or two this fall. Be on the lookout.

Here’s the full video, which was posted on Thursday, from Jeff Passan’s Instagram account:

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