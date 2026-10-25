Ranking Buffalo Bills' Four Toughest Remaining Games After Bye Week

Prior to the New England Patriots’ loss to the Chicago Bears on Amazon Prime’s Thursday Night Football to begin Week 7—an outcome Bills Mafia should’ve been rooting for entering the intraconference matchup—the combined record of the Buffalo Bills’ first six opponents was 14-21.

A stretch that was once feared to be a gauntlet prior to the start of the season proved to be more of a mirage, as first-year head coach Joe Brady’s squad finished the months of September and October with a 5-1 mark.

And, although there are plenty of areas to clean up for Buffalo following its current bye week, the Bills are sitting pretty atop the AFC East and second in the AFC right now behind the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs.

Oct 12, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Buffalo Bills' head coach Joe Brady looks on before a game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Buffalo’s upcoming opponents heading into Week 7 had a combined record of 34-29, things appear like they’re only about to get even harder for the “Brady Bunch” in Western New York through the final 11 games of the season.

Will their somewhat lucky ways continue? Or will the tide take a turn for the worse in November and December?

Here are the four toughest remaining games on the Bills’ schedule.

1. Kansas City vs. Buffalo Bills

Time: Thursday, November 26, 8:30 p.m. ET

Place: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York

Nov. 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) calls out a play in the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at the old Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A primetime game on Thanksgiving night in Western New York is going to be electric!

Although fans will certainly be ready to cheer on their beloved Bills following a day of tailgating, turkey, and some select beverages before this matchup, the game on the field will be anything but easy.

The Kansas City Chiefs are the only undefeated team remaining in the AFC at the current moment, and they’ll undoubtedly be looking for revenge against Buffalo after quarterback Josh Allen and Co. have served up five straight losses to Kansas City in the regular season dating back to October 10, 2021.

The Bills might have the Chiefs’ number in the autumn months, but that could change this time around. It doesn’t help that each team will be on short rest, either.

Thursday night games are always wonky, so it should be quite the holiday spectacle in Orchard Park.

2. Green Bay Packers vs. Buffalo Bills

Time: Sunday, December 13, at 8:20 p.m. ET

Place: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Oct. 30, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen (17) outruns former Green Bay Packers' defensive tackle Jarran Reed (90) to gain a first down in the first quarter at the old Highmark Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports

The last time quarterback Josh Allen played at Lambeau Field was during his rookie season in 2018 . . . and it wasn’t pretty.

The former 2024 NFL MVP was a shell of himself back then, and it showed on the field as the one-time University of Wyoming gunslinger completed just 16-of-33 passes for 151 yards through the air, two interceptions, and one fumble in a 22-0 loss.

Allen was also sacked seven times.

Needless to say, he’ll be looking for redemption on the road later this December. However, just as was mentioned above with the Chiefs’ matchup, it’ll be much easier said than done.

Despite starting their 2026 campaign with a 1-2 mark, the Packers have since reeled off three straight wins and are second in the NFC North standings.

Oct. 18, 2026; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers' quarterback Jordan Love (10) walks off the field following a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of course things could go always sideways for head coach Matt LaFleur, quarterback Jordan Love, and the remainder of Green Bay’s roster the rest of the way, but right now they look like they’ll be a tough out when the Bills come to town prior to Christmas, especially in a historic environment like Lambeau Field.

Love is capable of shredding Buffalo’s susceptible secondary with his live arm, and who knows how things will turn out on the offensive side of the ball for Allen and his teammates under the bright lights while facing the Packers’ defense in addition to a hostile crowd.

For that reason, this game appears to be one of the tougher ones remaining on the Bills’ upcoming slate.

3. New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills

Time: Sunday, December 6, at 4:25 p.m. ET

Place: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts

Dec. 14, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots' quarterback Drake Maye (10) gets set to throw a pass against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at Gillette Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not much needs to be written here.

A game between the Bills and the Patriots in December in Foxborough? Yeah, it’s going to be a battle: no doubt.

And, given the fact that Buffalo appears to have a bit of a “Drake Maye problem” on its hands no matter who the defensive coordinator is, it makes this matchup all the more enticing . . . and difficult for the current divisional leader.

However, hopefully the Bills will have built up a little bit of a cushion in the standings before their next tussle with the Patriots.

If not, then there could be a potential issue brewing in the AFC East later on in December.

4. Chicago Bears vs. Buffalo Bills

Time: Saturday, December 19, 8:20 p.m. ET

Place: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York

Aug. 17, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears' quarterback Caleb Williams (18) throws a pass during the first half of a preseason game against the Buffalo Bills at Soldier Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ben Johnson’s offense vs. Joe Brady’s offense . . . in primetime . . . in a possibly snowy December setting in Orchard Park?

Sign us up!

This meeting of the offensive minds has all the makings of a possible classic at the new Highmark Stadium just days before Christmas. It’s almost as if the bearded man in the big red suit is bringing NFL fans an early gift or something.

With that said, however, the matchup will be anything but a lovely winter evening stroll through Orchard Park for the Bills.

And, depending on their record at that point in the season, it could be disastrous if Buffalo were to suffer a loss at the hands of Chicago at home.

This will be one of the toughest games left for Brady’s team.

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