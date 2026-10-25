Who Should Bills' Fans Root For during Week 7 Bye?

Following back-to-back narrow victories on the road over the past two weeks out West against the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders, the Buffalo Bills have recently had a few days of rest during a seemingly much-needed bye week.

However, although the players and coaches in Western New York might be taking things a little easier this week, that doesn’t mean there isn’t still some business to attend to before next week’s preparations begin for an enticing AFC matchup against the Baltimore Ravens in Orchard Park at the new Highmark Stadium on November 1 at 1 p.m. ET.

Bills ON SI recently highlighted some critical changes that must be made despite the team’s 5-1 record, including some possible trades that could be processed by Bills’ general manager Brandon Beane before the NFL’s trade deadline of November 10 at 4:00 p.m. ET.

And, with that said, there’s some work for Bills Mafia to do this weekend, as well, as the fanbase will be tasked with the ever important job of scoreboard watching around the league on Sunday afternoon and evening.

Dec. 31, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; A young Buffalo Bills' fan holds up a sign referring to being in the Bills Mafia prior to a game against the New England Patriots at the old Highmark Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

As of now, the Bills hold a slight lead over the New England Patriots in the AFC East after quarterback Drake Maye and Co.’s disappointing primetime loss to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Amazon Prime’s Thursday Night Football just the other day, and there’s a chance that other teams nipping at Buffalo’s heels could—hopefully—suffer a similar fate this weekend.

With that in mind, here are seven crucial games for Bills’ fans to keep tabs on during this upcoming slate of NFL games in Week 7.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New Orleans Saints

Time: Sunday, 9:30 a.m. ET

Place: Stade de France in Saint Denis, France

Buffalo Bills' head coach Joe Brady and Bills' players watch the last drive during first-half action of Buffalo's preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium on Aug. 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Despite starting the 2026 campaign with a 2-2 record to begin the fall, Pittsburgh has since reeled off two consecutive victories to even things up with the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North Standings.

The Steelers are seemingly finding their stride right now behind longtime NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers and running back Jaylen Warren, so it’d be a nice gesture by the Saints if they could somehow slow Pittsburgh’s roll at the current moment.

An international loss by the Steelers is what Bills’ fans should be rooting for on Sunday morning this weekend.

Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets

Time: Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET

Place: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

Buffalo Bills' fans watch the New York Jets' players come out of the locker room before the last Bills' home game in Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, on Jan. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ultimately, neither Miami nor New York seem to be too much of a threat to the Bills in the AFC standings or the divisional standings this fall, but that still doesn’t matter.

Given that the Jets have two wins on the season and the Dolphins have zero to their name yet, it’d be a good idea for Bills’ fans to root for Miami and first-year head coach Jeff Hafley to get off the schneid to end October.

It’ll be a tough task on the road at MetLife Stadium, though, especially after the Jets just held tough with the Patriots in Week 6 during a 26-19 loss at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Time: Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET

Place: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland

Buffalo Bills' fans scream after a touchdown during the second half of a game against the Baltimore Ravens at the old Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, on Sept. 7, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The upcoming meeting between the Bengals and the Ravens is intriguing for a multitude of reasons, but for Bills’ fans it’ll be interesting for at least two specific points of discussion.

First, is quarterback Lamar Jackson playing against Cincinnati? If he isn’t, which could certainly be the case given that he’s missed the last two weeks with an ankle injury, then it’ll be longtime backup quarterback Tyler Huntley running the show once again.

And, if that does end up being the situation for Baltimore, then it’ll also mean that Jackson has another week of rest and preparation to get ready for a crucial AFC matchup against the Bills at Highmark Stadium next week.

The second reason it’s important?

A Cincinnati Bengals' fan consoles a Buffalo Bills' fan in the final minutes of the fourth quarter of the NFL divisional playoff football game between the Bengals and the Bills on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at the old Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Well, both the Bengals and Ravens possess a winning record at the moment, so it’ll be important to have the game end in a loss for one of Buffalo’s AFC counterparts instead of ending in a tie like the Washington Commanders and New York Giants did over in the NFC in bizarre fashion just two weeks ago.

For momentum purposes, it might be a good idea to have Baltimore top Cincinnati in the game on Sunday so that Jackson and Co. aren’t looking for even more revenge next week at Highmark Stadium following two straight losses to the Bills over the past few seasons.

Cleveland Browns vs. Tennessee Titans

Time: Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET

Place: Nissan Stadium in Nashville Stadium

Nov. 30, 2014; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Cleveland Browns' fans cheer during a game against the Buffalo Bills at Ralph Wilson Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the end, this game probably won’t wind up being much of a contest given how surprisingly well the Cleveland Browns have started off the season, but it’ll still be important for fans to root for the Tennessee Titans in an upset at Nissan Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Cleveland currently sits atop the AFC North through six weeks of the season under first-year head coach Todd Monken, and it’s been one of the biggest shockers of the 2026 season thus far.

The sooner that some teams can start knocking the Browns down a peg in the AFC standings, then the better it’ll be for Buffalo’s playoff chances later on this season . . . particularly when it pertains to possibly getting the No. 1 seed in the conference.

That was always the goal under former Bills’ head coach Sean McDermott over the past nine years, but unfortunately it never happened.

Denver Broncos vs. Arizona Cardinals

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET

Place: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

Buffalo Bills' fans sit quietly as Denver Broncos' fans celebrate their team's touchdown at Empower FIeld at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, on Jan. 17, 2026, in the AFC playoffs. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

At this point of the season, things are looking a little bleak for the Denver Broncos despite their 4-2 record.

Quarterback Bo Nix has been receiving criticism for practically being a shell of himself on the field through the first six weeks of the season, and it’s a bit hard to fathom that this is the same squad that dismissed the Bills and quarterback Josh Allen from the AFC divisional round playoffs this past January.

The Cardinals are coming off a big win against the reeling Rams this past week, so it’ll be interesting to see how they stack up against Denver on Sunday.

It’d be a big boost for Buffalo if Arizona was somehow able to come away with an intraconference victory at State Farm Stadium.

Bills’ fans should be rooting for the continued downfall of head coach Sean Payton’s Broncos the rest of the season, especially considering the two teams will meet up later this season on Christmas night for a big matchup that will be broadcast on Netflix.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET

Place: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada

Oct. 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Buffalo Bills' fans cheer in the stands before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although Buffalo managed to defeat both of these teams in back-to-back weeks following a dismal divisional loss to the Patriots at home, it’s still an important game to watch for Bills’ fans.

Why?

Well, the hope is that Los Angeles will be able to right the ship after two straight losses and knock the reeling Raiders down another peg heading into November.

Las Vegas looked like a sneaky AFC contender to start September, but now they’re sitting at 3-3. So, if Los Angeles can serve the AFC West squad another loss for a fourth straight week, then it’ll only mean positive things for Buffalo moving forward.

The less possible playoff competition the Bills have to worry about later on this season, the better.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Seattle Seahawks

Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET

Place: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington

Nov. 17, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills' fans show their support for Bills' quarterback Josh Allen prior to a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at the old Highmark Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

This is the big one, Bills’ fans.

Sitting at a perfect 5-0 following a bye of their own a couple weeks ago in Week 5, the Chiefs are the only remaining undefeated squad in the AFC at this point in time.

Buffalo is right behind Kansas City in the standings, though, so it’ll be crucial for the Seahawks to give quarterback Patrick Mahomes, head coach Andy Reid, and the rest of the Chiefs’ team their first loss of the 2026 campaign.

For years, the Bills have been desperately trying to obtain the No. 1 seed in the playoffs ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs, and it’s yet to happen during former 2024 MVP quarterback Josh Allen’s first eight years in the league.

If it’s going to happen in Year 9, then the Chiefs are going to have to start piling up some losses sooner than later.

Oct. 27, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Buffalo Bills' fans cheer during the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

This game certainly seems like the first possible one.

Bills Mafia must put all of their cheering efforts into joining Seattle’s 12th-man on NBC’s Sunday Night Football to end this weekend.

A loss by the Chiefs on Sunday evening would only make Buffalo’s meeting with Kansas City at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Thanksgiving night all the more exciting.

Let’s hope it happens, folks.

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