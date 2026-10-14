Lead NFL Announcer Highlights Career Parallels Between Josh Allen And Peyton Manning

Sometimes, Buffalo Bills’ franchise quarterback Josh Allen seems otherworldly.

A player once thought by many outside observers to be a walking joke when first entering the NFL in 2018 out of the University of Wyoming is now literally rewriting the record books of professional football.

In fact, the running joke within Bills Mafia has become that Allen is seemingly always “the first player in history to” . . . fill in the blank.

And, ultimately, the joke isn’t far off from reality, as just the other night against the Los Angeles Rams the former Wyoming gunslinger became the first player in league history to record a rushing touchdown in five straight games to start a season, while also becoming the only player in history to ever record over 200 passing yards on fewer than 20 attempts and over 100 rushing yards on 10 or fewer attempts in the same game.

It was an impressive performance.

And, in the end, Allen—who finished the game 12-of-19 passing for 210 yards and one touchdown through the air in addition to tallying 121 rushing yards and one touchdown on just 10 carries—willed the Bills to victory over the Rams under the primetime lights of Monday Night Football at SoFi Stadium.

Oct. 12, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen throws a pass during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following back-to-back performances against the Los Angeles Chargers and New England Patriots that were seemingly subpar by Allen’s standards, the dazzling display from Buffalo’s unquestioned leader out West was exactly what fans were hoping to see to end Week 5.

But, is the superstar’s current statistical pace—which has actually only been seen twice before in the NFL—something that is sustainable moving forward? Furthermore, is it a recipe for Super Bowl success later on in February for first-year head coach Joe Brady and Co.?

Jim Nantz lays down comparison for Allen’s career arc

Oct. 12, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen (17) calls a play during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Well, according to legendary broadcaster Jim Nantz, who is the lead play-by-play annoucncer for NFL on CBS, not only does he see the current output as sustainable, but Allen’s legacy is beginning to shape up in a similar fashion to that of another walking football legend: former Indianapolis Colts’ and Denver Broncos’ quarterback Peyton Manning.

Manning, who recorded over 50 total touchdowns in 2013—a trajectory Allen is still on track for after last night’s road win over the Rams—appeared in four Super Bowls (SB XLI, SB XLIV, SB XLVIII, and SB 50) during his 18-year career. However, he didn’t reach and win his first Super Bowl until 2009 . . . his ninth season in the NFL with the Colts.

Coincidentally, Allen is also now in Year Nine with Buffalo.

“I wish (Josh) could enjoy the ride, but—until he gets there—it’s going to always be with him. It’s never going to leave him. And, I believe just like you (Peyton), that when it breaks through—and maybe this is the year—there are going to be multiple trips (to the Super Bowl) afterward.

"His career really does parallel yours Peyton."



Jim Nantz thinks Josh Allen will have a path similar to Peyton Manning 👀 pic.twitter.com/PGZmk5x2mP — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) October 13, 2026

“It’s a story that you see (every so often) in sports, and it’s a great story to tell, you know, if you go back through the years,” longtime broadcaster Jim Nantz said while on ESPN2’s ManningCast during Buffalo’s victory over Los Angeles on Monday Night Football.

“Phil Mickelson—in golf—could never, supposedly, win the big one, and he got asked that question forever. (Peyton), you got asked that question forever. . . . (It’s about) just defying the odds and silencing the critics, and what’s better than that?

“I mean, really, truly? You know . . . I think his career does, in many ways, parallel yours, Peyton. I really do.”

Bills are capable of anything when Allen goes 'Superman mode'

Nov. 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen (17) jumps for a first down against the Houston Texans in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While some fans may question that sentiment from Nantz, especially considering how shaky things are on the defensive side for the Bills at this point in time, there’s no denying that Allen appears to be on a bit of a rampage this season to right all the wrongs of his past.

It hasn’t exactly been pretty each week so far, but the results speak for themselves. After already finding a way to win on the road at Reliant Stadium in Houston, Texas, in Week 1 for the first time in his career, Allen’s overtime victory against Los Angeles on Monday evening was also the first of his NFL tenure.

Might there be another first in his future later this February? I mean, he’s already gotten himself acquainted with SoFi Stadium this season, so who knows?

The Bills just might be making a return visit in a few short months if Allen keeps up his do-it-all, Superman mentality moving forward.

At this juncture, it’s Buffalo’s best shot at a championship run.

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