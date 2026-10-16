Jim Leonhard Says 'Some Changes' Being Made to Bills' Defense

Entering Week 6, the teams with the 10 worst defenses statistically in the National Football League in terms of yards allowed per game have surrendered an average of 376.84 yards per contest.

And, at the current moment, those same teams have a combined record of 21-27-1.

Furthermore, regarding points allowed per matchup?

Well, so far, on average those squads have given up 28.44 points per game while maintaining a mark of 19-29-1.

Undoubtedly, it’s been a scary sight to see for fans, players, and coaches of those franchises as, fittingly, just three teams from each of those aforementioned groups hold a winning record with the NFL calendar turning closer toward Halloween.

Bills don’t seem to belong where stats currently place them

Oct. 12, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; The Buffalo Bills' sideline erupts in celebration after a win in overtime against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What doesn’t seem to fit, however, is the team that is smack dab in the middle—or even lower—of those two dreadful data points: the Buffalo Bills (4-1 OVR, 0-1 AFCE).

Right now, the team is ranked 30th in YPG (yards per game) at 388.6 and 28th in points allowed at 28.2 PPG (points per game).

And, that’s not even to mention the Bills’ porous pass defense, which is ranked 31st in the league right now according to FOX Sports after allowing 280.4 YPG to opposing quarterbacks through the first five games.

Simply stated, it’s been BAD.

And, the unit’s only redeeming quality is seemingly the solid contributions of individual players like DeWayne Carter, Deone Walker, and Gregory Rousseau up front, as well as the team’s 15th-ranked rush defense.

Jim Leonhard isn’t turning blind eye to obvious deficiencies

Oct. 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots' quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws a pass while under pressure from Buffalo Bills' EDGE rusher Greg Rousseau (15) during the third quarter at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, despite sitting in the middle of the pack in that area, the unit is still giving up 108.2 YPG on the ground, so it’s not as if they’re as dominant as some people might think compared to the rest of the league.

“We’re living in some bad company as far as the success of what we’re doing,” Bills’ first-year defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said to reporters on Tuesday.

“The reality is we’re one out of five, right? As far as showing up (on defense), and executing a gameplan very well, and finishing a game. So, that’s not good in any sport. . . . We’ve got to make some changes, for sure.

“I’ve got a lot of faith in coaches—and the players—that we’re going to make the adjustments needed to go (forward).”

Once thought to be a savior for all of Buffalo’s previous defensive woes under former longtime Bills’ head coach Sean McDermott over the past nine years, Leonhard’s unit has been downright awful to start the 2026 season.

Defense under Leonhard has been lousy, definitely not dominant

Buffalo Bills' defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard watches as the defense takes the field during first-half action of a preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium on Aug. 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There’s just no other way to put it, and anyone who tries to defend the continuous struggles of the defensive unit are simply attempting to sugarcoat the awful taste that’s been left in their mouths thus far through five weeks.

Yes, the current leader in the AFC East clubhouse is finding a way to win games behind quarterback Josh Allen and the high-powered offense, but that won’t always be the case . . . especially come playoff time.

If the Bills are going to somehow find their way back to SoFi Stadium later on in February for Super Bowl LXI, which is a trajectory that quarterback Josh Allen’s current stats seems to be putting the team on, then the defensive side is going to have to pull its weight a lot more.

It’s exactly what has held Buffalo back in the past with Allen in January.

Jim Leonhard looking for answers everywhere and anywhere

Sep. 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans' quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) carries the ball during a game against the Buffalo Bills at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And, the team’s new defensive coordinator isn’t naive to that glaring fact. Leonhard knows that the product that’s been displayed on the field by his players isn’t good enough, and it needs to start changing in a hurry.

“It’s time to start being good at something, right? I mean . . . that’s our struggles right now. It’s too inconsistent to pretend that we’re building, and working, and making improvements.

“Like, everything’s being evaluated right now—starting with every decision I’m making—and we’ve got to put (the players) in better positions to have success, (and) guys have to make plays when given opportunities,” Leonhard continued.

“This is professional football. If we don’t feel like the answers are there, well then—year—there gets to be some big conversations. But, first things first, we’ve got to fix it with what we have and the players that we’re playing with on Sundays, and who we’re gameplanning for.

“Like, we’ve got to find a way to give them gameplans that we can go out there and execute.”

More change may be on way after last week’s lineup shift

Oct 12, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams' wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) catches a touchdown as Buffalo Bills' cornerback Davison Igbinosun (21) defends during the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week, rookie cornerback Davison “IGB” Igbinosun received the starting nod on the boundary opposite Christian Benford over 2025 first-round pick Maxwell Hairston, who struggled mightily in Week 4 against the New England Patriots.

Now, it seems more changes could be on the way.

After allowing 454 total yards and 34 points in front of the nation on Monday Night Football to the Los Angeles Rams—a team previously only scoring 21.25 PPG heading into the matchup—Leonhard’s next opportunity to change the narrative will be on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium for a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.

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