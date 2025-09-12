America's interest in Buffalo Bills produces mega NBC viewership rating
When America has the chance to watch the Buffalo Bills play in a primetime TV window, America usually shows up.
The Bills' Sunday Night Football home opener against the Baltimore Ravens averaged a 24.7 million-viewer a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) average on September 7. It was the most watched SNF season opener in three years, and the online stream reached more viewers (3 million) than any previous Sunday night NFL game in NBC Sports history.
Buffalo was the highest-rated local market for any NFL Week 1 game, turning in a 42.1 rating. That translates into 42.1 percent of all televisions in that market being tuned in to the game.
The Sunday Night Football audience looking in on Highmark Stadium peaked at 28.2 million viewers during the 9-9:15 p.m. ET portion of the show, according to NBC Sports.
Second to only the Thursday season opener between the Super Bowl LIX champion Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo's 41-40 victory was the most-watched primetime TV program since the Super Bowl this past February.
The Bills will return to Sunday Night Football in Week 5 when they host the New England Patriots on October 5.
Reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen and the Bills have been a TV ratings darlings over the past few seasons. Buffalo's 32-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs this past January stands as the highest-rated AFC Championship Game ever with 57.4 million viewers.
In 2024, the Bills and Chiefs met in Orchard Park for a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff on CBS in Week 11. With 31.2 million people tuning in, it was the most watched NFL regular season game (excluding Thanksgiving & Christmas) since 2007.
Although it was a drop from 2023, the Bills' 2024 divisional round win over the Ravens drew 43 million viewers.
